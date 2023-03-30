Opposition leader found guilty of defaming Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang, his lawyer says.

A court in Senegal has handed a two-month suspended prison sentence to leading opposition leader Ousmane Sonko for libel, his lawyers said.

The court in the capital, Dakar, on Thursday found him guilty of defaming Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang, a member of President Macky Sall’s party.

Sonko’s lawyers, Bamba Cisse and Cheikh Khoureyssi Ba, told AFP news agency the sentence meant that the opposition leader would be eligible to run in presidential elections next year. Their statement could not be immediately confirmed.

There was no immediate comment from Sonko’s team.

A former tax inspector who transitioned to politics and became the leader of the Pastef opposition party, Sonko finished third in the 2019 presidential election. His popularity has since risen and he is considered today as Sall’s foremost political opponent.

Sonko faced libel charges brought against him by Mbaye Niang after accusing him of stealing 29 billion CFA francs ($47 million) from a government agency. He denied wrongdoing and previously said the charges against him were a tactic to eliminate him from the presidential race.

The 48-year-old also faces separate charges of raping a beauty salon employee and making death threats to her in 2021. He has also denied wrongdoing in the sexual abuse case.

The cases have prompted violent protests across the country.

Police were deployed in large numbers in Dakar on Thursday, a day after security forces fired tear gas during clashes with students trying to hold a banned demonstration.

The tensions have considerably slowed down activities in the capital. School and university holidays have been brought forward, while public transport was suspended and banks closed early.

This is a developing story. More to follow.