Ecuador president dissolves legislature, bringing vote forward

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the opposition-controlled National Assembly in a decree on Wednesday, bringing forward legislative and presidential elections, a day after he presented his defence in an impeachment process against him.

Lasso denies accusations he turned a blind eye to alleged embezzlement related to a contract at state-owned oil transportation company Flopec.

The right-wing president can govern for up to six months by decree under the South American country’s constitution.

The National Electoral Council now has seven days to call presidential and legislative elections, which must be held within 90 days. Those elected will finish the terms of Lasso and the lawmakers he removed, which had been set to end in May 2025.