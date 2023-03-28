In Pictures

Photos: Aftermath of the deadly landslide in Ecuador

The number of people reported missing is 62 after the massive wave of mud crashed down onto the community.

A soldier carries a dog found among the rubble of buildings destroyed by a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
A soldier carries a dog found among the rubble of buildings destroyed by a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Published On 28 Mar 2023

A huge landslide swept over an Andean community in central Ecuador, killing at least seven people and sending rescuers on a frantic search for dozens of missing people.

Officials reported 16 deaths but President Guillermo Lasso put the confirmed toll at seven as he arrived on Monday night at the scene of the disaster in Alausí, 137 miles (220km) south of the capital, Quito. The number of people reported missing is 62.

Lasso promised people in the town “we will continue working” on the search and rescue effort.

Ecuador’s Risk Management Secretariat said more than 30 people were rescued after the mountainside collapsed on Sunday night. It said 23 people were injured.

“My mother is buried,” said Luis Ángel González, 58, who also lost other family members. “I am so sad, devastated. There is nothing here – no houses, no anything. We are homeless [and] without family.”

Residents told local media they heard tremors on the mountain before the landslide, which was estimated to be about 490 feet (150 metres) wide and nearly a half-mile (700 metres) long. It swept away trees, homes and other buildings. More than 50 houses were buried under tonnes of mud and debris.

The emergency response agency said 60 percent of potable water service in the area was affected by the landslide.

Rescue workers and residents walk amid the debris after a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
Rescuers searched for more than 60 people reported missing after the landslide triggered by months of heavy rain. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Rescue work is carried out at the site of a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
The mudslide happened overnight on Sunday, burying dozens of homes and injuring 23 people in the village of Alausi in Chimborazo province. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Residents look over the site of a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
Residents told local media they heard tremors on the mountain before the landslide, which is estimated to be about 150m (490 feet) wide. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Residents walk past buildings destroyed by a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
Rescue workers searched for survivors aided by dogs. In some areas, most houses were completely buried by earth. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Rescue workers inspect a home destroyed by a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
Firefighters from a half dozen cities were dispatched to the area to help. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Homes are destroyed after a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
President Guillermo Lasso earlier this month declared a state of emergency in the 14 provinces worst affected by the severe weather and a strong earthquake. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Rescue workers inspect a house destroyed by a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
Rescuers focused on the flanks of the landslide where they found traces and debris of houses. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Residents walk on mud and stones after a deadly landslide buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
Shocked residents, many in tears, stood waiting for news of missing loved ones as crews with shovels, pick axes and sniffer dogs dug through the debris. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Some homes stand after a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
Since the start of the year, heavy rains in Ecuador caused the deaths of 22 people, destroyed 72 homes and damaged more than 6,900 residences. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
Rescue work is carried out at the site of a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador
A large amount of earth crashed down on the community of Alausi. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
A mask lays on the rubble of a building destroyed after a deadly landslide in Alausi, Ecuador
A smiling mask lays on the rubble of a building destroyed after the deadly mudslide in Alausi. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]