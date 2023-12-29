Here’s how things stand on Friday, December 29, 2023:

On the pretext of "eradicating Hamas", ISR has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct7. Yet, in 2023 ISR has also killed 500 Palestinians in the West Bank,where Hamas has no military presence (incl 79 children after Oct7).

Why Palestinian lives do not matter? https://t.co/wyeSRPHbkQ

— Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) December 28, 2023