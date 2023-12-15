Al Jazeera condemns Israeli forces killing of cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa

Media network says it holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing journalists and their families.

Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli drone attack on a Gaza school that resulted in the killing of cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa.

The Network holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families.

In today’s bombing in Khan Younis, Israeli drones fired missiles at a school where civilians sought refuge, resulting in indiscriminate casualties.

Following Samer’s injury, he was left to bleed to death for over 5 hours, as Israeli forces prevented ambulances and rescue workers from reaching him, denying the much-needed emergency treatment.

Al Jazeera Media Network extends its sincere condolences to the family in Gaza and in Belgium of the late colleague Samer Abu Daqqa.

With the killing of Samer Abu Daqqa number of journalists and media workers killed in Gaza reached over 90.

Al Jazeera urges the international community, media freedom organisations, and the International Criminal Court to take immediate action to hold the Israeli government and military accountable for these acts of carnage and crimes against humanity.