Heavy gunfire and shelling have been reported in the north and east of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army says it has resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The resumption of hostilities came at about 7am local time (05:00GMT) on Friday, as the deadline for the end of the week-long truce passed. Israeli air strikes have been reported across Gaza.

Reports of rockets and gunfire had emerged in the hour before the temporary truce expired. Israel said that Hamas had violated the agreement. Efforts to extend the pause had been ongoing but there was no comment from mediator Qatar.

“Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory,” the Israeli army said in a post on X on Friday. “The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.”

There are now reports of heavy gunfire and shelling in the north and east of Gaza. Al Jazeera journalists in the enclave said Israeli air raids have resumed and aircraft could be heard hovering overhead.

“The Gaza Strip is under heavy artillery and even aerial bombardment by the [Israeli] occupation forces,” said Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza. “In the coming hours, we might witness a surging increase in the number of Israeli strikes across the territory.”

Witnesses in Gaza City said heavy clashes were taking place between Palestinian fighting groups and Israeli troops. There were also reports of air raids and artillery fire in the city.

In central Gaza, Israeli tanks were shelling near Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps.

The seven-day pause in fighting, which began on November 24 and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered coastal strip.

“This [resumption of fighting] brings Palestinians only one option – that they will live again under the Israeli bombardment that will destroy all means of life inside the Gaza Strip,” Abu Azzoum said.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.