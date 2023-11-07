Palestinian journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

Mohammad Abu Hasira is one of dozens of journalists to be killed by the month-long bombardment of Gaza.

An Israeli air raid has killed Palestinian journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira along with 42 family members near Gaza City, according to local media reports.

The Israeli bombing “targeted his house” overnight between Sunday and Monday, the Wafa news agency reported on Tuesday.

The press service of Hamas, the group that rules Gaza, said Abu Hasira’s body was recovered under the debris.

He is one of at least 37 journalists killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, according to figures released by the press freedoms group Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Monday.

Thirty-two of the journalists CPJ tracked were Palestinian, four were Israelis, and one was Lebanese.

On October 25, an Israeli attack killed the family of Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, including his wife, son, daughter, grandson, and at least eight other relatives.





Israel has waged a devastating bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip since October 7 following a Hamas attack on Israeli territory that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, Israeli authorities say.

Israel’s attacks have since killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, a third of them children, Gaza officials say, and displaced 1.5 million people.

The United Nations’ rights chief, Volker Turk, said on Tuesday it has been “one full month of carnage, of incessant suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage and despair”.