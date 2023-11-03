Israel-Hamas war: List of key events, day 28
As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 28th day, these are the main developments.
Video Duration 08 minutes 55 seconds
Published On 3 Nov 2023
Here is the situation on Friday, November 3, 2023:
Latest developments
- Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Thursday that a ceasefire is not on the table and forces have “completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza”. International pressure is mounting following a call from United Nations experts for a ceasefire.
- At 3pm (13:00 GMT) on Friday, Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah will make his first public address since war broke out between Israel and Hamas.
- Republicans at the United States House of Representatives on Thursday passed a plan providing $14.3bn in aid to Israel as it fights Hamas. The Democrat-controlled Senate said that it would not bring this bill up for a vote.
Human impact and fighting
- At least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.
- Four Israeli soldiers have been killed in the latest clashes with Palestinian fighters, the Israeli military said on Friday.
- The Israeli bombardment through the night targeted areas across the Gaza Strip, including Jabalia and Gaza City neighbourhoods. New Israeli air attacks have also hit the vicinity of al-Quds Hospital, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.
- On Thursday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency said four of its shelters were damaged in 24 hours.
- On Thursday, Hezbollah said it attacked 19 Israeli targets at the Lebanon-Israel border while the Israeli army said it carried out a “broad assault” against the group. A barrage of rockets wounded two people in the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border, according to Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service.
- Palestine TV correspondent Mohammed Abu Hatab and 10 of his family members have been killed in an Israeli air attack on his home, the broadcaster reported.
- The US has been flying surveillance drones over the Gaza Strip for more than a week to search for captives, US officials said.
Diplomacy
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to Israel today and Jordan on Saturday, according to the State Department. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said he will press Blinken on a ceasefire.
- Chilean President Gabriel Boric raised concerns about the Israel-Hamas war with US President Joe Biden on Thursday. He condemned Hamas’s October 7 attack and called Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza “disproportionate” and a violation of international law, according to Reuters.
- Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel.
- Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, said Israel is becoming “helpless and confused” and will be silenced without US support. Posting to X on Friday, he claimed that Israel is lying when it expresses concern for captives in Gaza.
- Thailand is in talks with Iran and other governments to secure the release of at least 23 of its citizens being held captive in Gaza, according to its foreign minister.
Clashes in the occupied West Bank
- A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces in the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, on Wednesday died after being taken to the hospital, Wafa reported on Friday.
- Gun battles and Israeli missile strikes around Jenin have killed at least six Palestinians, based on reports from Wafa and Al Jazeera Arabic.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies