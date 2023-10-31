Dozens killed in Israeli air attack on Gaza refugee camp: medical official

Palestinian authorities in Gaza say more than 50 people killed and 150 others wounded in Israeli air raid on Jabalia refugee camp.

Dozens of people have been killed in an Israeli air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to a medical official and Palestinian authorities in the besieged territory.

“More than 50 people have been killed,” Dr. Atef al-Kahlout, director of the Indonesian Hospital, told Al Jazeera. He said the hospital was unable to yet provide the total number of casualties as it was still counting the victims.

The health ministry in Gaza said more than 50 people were killed and scores of others wounded in the Israeli bombardment.

“More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip,” a health ministry statement said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

This is a developing story. More to follow.