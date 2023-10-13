DEVELOPING STORY,
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli strike in southern Lebanon kills journalist, wounds several

An Israeli artillery strike hit a group of reporters from several outlets who were clearly marked as press.

Israeli Merkava tanks are positioned in the upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon
Israeli Merkava tanks positioned in the upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 11 [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
Published On 13 Oct 2023
|
Updated
32 minutes ago

At least one journalist has been killed and several others wounded in a shelling attack by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, according to witnesses and reporters at the scene.

The Reuters news agency confirmed on Friday that Issam Abdallah, a videographer, was killed in the attack.

Keep reading

list of 3 itemsend of list

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said in a statement.

Al Jazeera said that cameraperson Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar were among those wounded.

“The tank shell hit them directly. It was horrible. The situation over there was, I can’t explain, I can’t describe it,” Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem reported from Alma ash-Shaab, who said a team of reporters had been clearly marked as press.

According to press freedom groups and media networks, at least six journalists have been killed in Gaza since Israel began pounding the besieged territory on Saturday after Hamas, the Palestinian group which governs the territory, launched a deadly attack on southern Israel.

Saeed al-Taweel, Mohammed Subh and Hisham Alnwajha were killed in an air raid on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and Mohammad Jarghoun, were shot dead while reporting on Saturday, according to the Palestinian press freedom group MADA and the Journalist Support Committee (JSC), a non-profit.

Mohammad el-Salhi was shot dead on the border to the east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported on Saturday.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies