Hamas video appears to show release of woman, two children

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades has released a video appearing to show the release of a female hostage and two children.

The footage aired on Al Jazeera on Wednesday night was shot from a distance, showing the unidentified woman and the children from behind.

The men, presumably Hamas fighters, are seen walking away after leaving them in an open area near a fence, which could be the frontier between Israel and Gaza.

It is unclear when the video was shot. The Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the video.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.