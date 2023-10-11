BREAKINGBREAKING,
Hamas video appears to show release of woman, two children
Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades has released a video appearing to show the release of a female hostage and two children.
Published On 11 Oct 2023
The footage aired on Al Jazeera on Wednesday night was shot from a distance, showing the unidentified woman and the children from behind.
The men, presumably Hamas fighters, are seen walking away after leaving them in an open area near a fence, which could be the frontier between Israel and Gaza.
It is unclear when the video was shot. The Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the video.
