Israel and Hamas war: List of key events, day 4 after surprise attack
As the conflict between Israel and Palestine enters its fourth day, these are the main developments.
Video Duration 01 minutes 27 seconds
Published On 10 Oct 2023
Here is the situation on Tuesday, October 10, 2023:
Fighting in Gaza
- Residents of the Gaza Strip spent a third night in terror and darkness as Israel kept up its relentless bombardment of the coastal enclave.
- The Israeli military said it regained “full control” of the Gaza fence and declared a full siege, cutting off water and power supplies.
- It said it launched attacks on more than 200 locations in the Gaza Strip overnight.
- After hours of intense bombardment by Israeli jets, Hamas said it would execute an Israeli captive for every civilian house bombed without warning.
- The Israeli military revised on Tuesday a recommendation by one of its spokespeople that Palestinians fleeing its air attacks in the Gaza Strip head to Egypt, saying in a follow-up statement that the main crossing on that border was currently closed.
- In remarks aired by Israel’s Army Radio, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.
Diplomacy
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s support to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas.
- The US has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel.
- But it said it had no intention of putting its military on the ground but would protect US interests in the region.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the “vicious circle of bloodshed, hatred and polarisation”.
- US President Joe Biden released a joint statement with the leaders of Germany, the UK, France and Italy on Monday, condemning the attacks on Israel by Hamas and expressing their “steadfast and united support” for Israel.
- In the statement, they acknowledged the “legitimate aspirations” of the Palestinian people, and supported justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
- Turkey is ready to act as a mediator to end the conflict if the two parties make such a proposition, including hostage swaps, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
- Demonstrations in support of Palestine and Israel have continued across the world over the last 24 hours.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who joined a solidarity gathering for Israel, has condemned demonstrations in support of Hamas in his country.
Casualties and humanitarian situation
- Israel’s death toll has risen to at least 900 with 2,600 injured, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.
- In Gaza, authorities said 794 Palestinians were killed and 4,000 others injured.
- The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza called for the opening of a “safe corridor to ensure the entry of urgent medical aid” into the territory’s hospitals.
- The US reaffirmed its support to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas, while it also said at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel.
- Thailand updated the number of its nationals killed from 12 to 18 on Tuesday, with nine wounded and 11 taken captive.
- Ten Nepalese citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the locations attacked by Hamas fighters, the Nepalese Embassy in Tel Aviv said.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies