Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live news: Israeli bombing rocks Gaza through the night

Death toll surpasses 1,300 as Israel strikes Gaza and fierce battles intensify between Hamas gunmen and Israeli troops.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza
Video Duration 02 minutes 19 seconds
By Dalia HatuqaUsaid SiddiquiArwa Ibrahim and Ali Harb
Published On 9 Oct 2023
  • Israel says its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip is one of the largest it has conducted on the besieged territory.
  • Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades threatens to execute one Israeli captive for every further unannounced Israeli attack on civilians in Gaza.