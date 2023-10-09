Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live news: Israeli bombing rocks Gaza through the night
Death toll surpasses 1,300 as Israel strikes Gaza and fierce battles intensify between Hamas gunmen and Israeli troops.
- Israel says its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip is one of the largest it has conducted on the besieged territory.
- Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades threatens to execute one Israeli captive for every further unannounced Israeli attack on civilians in Gaza.