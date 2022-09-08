Israeli forces kill Palestinian man near Ramallah in West Bank

Ramallah, Occupied West Bank – Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that it was notified by the General Authority for Civil Affairs that a Palestinian male had been killed by Israeli live fire.

The man’s name and age remain unknown.

He was reportedly shot dead near the Israeli military DCO checkpoint at the northern entrance to Ramallah in the central West Bank.

The official news agency for the Palestinian Authority, Wafa, said the Israeli army had “reinforced their military presence” at the checkpoint and were stopping vehicles and checking residency cards.

The Israeli army said in a statement “a suspect attacked” an Israeli “soldier with a hammer” before they killed him.

“The soldier was wounded in the face and received medical treatment on the spot,” the statement said.

The Palestinian man is the latest to have been killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank, with Israel conducting near daily raids on Palestinian towns and cities, and operating checkpoints to control Palestinian movement.

As per the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces have killed more than 140 Palestinians in the 1967-occupied territories so far in 2022, including 49 people killed during Israel’s recent three-day offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nineteen people have also been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank in 2022.