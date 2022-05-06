In brief statement, Security Council unanimously voices support for UN chief’s efforts to find solution to ‘dispute’.

19 seconds ago (21:55 GMT)

UN chief welcomes Security Council statement

UN chief Guterres has welcomed the Security Council statement that backed his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Today, for the first time, the Security Council spoke with one voice for peace in Ukraine,” Guterres said in a statement. “The world must come together to silence the guns and uphold the values of the UN Charter.”

Guterres had recently visited Moscow and Kyiv in a push for humanitarian corridors for civilians trapped by the fighting.

13 mins ago (21:42 GMT)

Fresh US military aid package worth $150m: Official

The newest US military aid package to Ukraine, announced by Biden on Friday, is worth $150, a US official has said.

The official said the latest tranche of assistance includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.

21 mins ago (21:34 GMT)

Italy blocks Russia-linked mega-yacht from sailing away

The Italian finance minister has announced a decree that will impede a mega-yacht from sailing away from a Tuscan port, after an investigation indicated the luxury vessel Scheherazade has links to “prominent elements of the Russian government”.

The finance ministry said in statement that the probe, carried out by Italy’s financial police corps, found the beneficial owner of the ship also had “significant economic business links” to other subjects included on a 2014 sanctions list.

That earlier blacklist was issued as part of European Union measures prompted by Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

44 mins ago (21:11 GMT)

Biden renews call for US Congress to approve more funds for Ukraine

Biden has renewed his call for the US Congress to “quickly” authorise additional funding for aid to Ukraine. Late last month, Biden asked lawmakers for $33bn to keep the assistance flowing.

The US president said in a statement that the most recent aid package “nearly exhausted” his administration’s funding for Ukraine.

“Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” he said.

55 mins ago (21:00 GMT)

Biden announces fresh security aid to Ukraine

US President Biden has announced new security aid to Ukraine.

“I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement without specifying the amount of the aid.

“US support, together with the contributions of our Allies and partners, has been critical in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and hinder Putin’s war aims in Ukraine,” he added.

"US support, together with the contributions of our Allies and partners, has been critical in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and hinder Putin's war aims in Ukraine," he added.

1 hour ago (20:34 GMT)

Ukraine warns of ‘saboteurs’ ahead of Russia’s Victory Day

A top official from Ukraine’s interior ministry has warned against “the activation of saboteurs and other criminal elements” in the lead-up to Russia’s Victory Day on Monday.

Speaking to Ukraine’s state-run Ukrinform agency, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said authorities were carrying out “special operations” in a number of Ukrainian cities to “prevent possible provocations”.

“We receive information about the potential shelling of peaceful territories, and therefore I appeal to every Ukrainian, especially these days, not to ignore air raid sirens,” he added.

1 hour ago (20:29 GMT)

Russian shelling kills one, injures three in Donbas: Governor

One person was reported dead and three more were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Lyman, a city in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the governor has said.

“Russia is killing civilians! On May 6, as a result of Russian shelling, one civilian of the Donbas was killed in Lyman. Three more people were injured,” Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post.

The Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, encompasses the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

2 hours ago (20:25 GMT)

Security Council unanimously backs UN chief’s push for ‘peaceful solution’

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement since Russia’s invasion began, expressing “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the “dispute” in Ukraine.

The short statement adopted at a very brief meeting did not use the words “war”, “conflict” or “invasion”, as many council members call Russia’s ongoing military action. Moscow has dubbed it a “special military operation”.

The permanent members of the council include Russia, the US, China, France and the UK.

“The Security Council expresses strong support for the efforts of the secretary-general in the search for a peaceful solution,” the statement says.

2 hours ago (20:16 GMT)

Ukraine official says 50 people evacuated from Azovstal plant

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said 50 women, children and elderly people were evacuated from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol.

Vereshchuk accused Russia of constantly violating a local ceasefire, however, causing the effort to be “extremely slow”.

“Tomorrow morning we will continue the evacuation operation,” she said in an online post.

