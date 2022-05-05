Antonio Guterres tells UN Security Council world must unite to end ‘cycle of destruction, dislocation and disruption’.

A UN convoy is on its way to Mariupol to evacuate more civilians from the Ukrainian port city.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths says Mariupol evacuations carried out so far offer “glimmer of hope”.

The Ukrainian army says Russian troops made “unsuccessful” attempts to advance in the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden have agreed not to recognise any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges reintegrating agricultural products from Russia and Ukraine into the global market.

9 seconds ago (21:21 GMT)

Pentagon denies helping Ukraine ‘target’ Russian generals

The US Defense Department has denied that it provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukraine forces could kill them.

Reacting to a New York Times report on US support for the Ukraine military, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said it was true that Washington supplies Kyiv’s forces with military intelligence “to help Ukrainians defend their country.”

“We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military,” Kirby said.

18 mins ago (21:04 GMT)

Ukrainian official says people will be evacuated from Mariupol on Friday

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that people would be evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol on Friday at 1200 local time (0900 GMT).

Vereshchuk made the announcement in a social media post. She said people would gather at the “Port City” shopping centre but gave no further details.

47 mins ago (20:34 GMT)

Russia made failed attempts to advance in east, Ukraine says

The Ukrainian army has said Russian troops made “unsuccessful” attempts to advance in the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

A Facebook post on the official profile of the Ukrainian General Staff said the Russians also continue to launch missile attacks on transport facilities in order to prevent the movement of humanitarian cargo and military-technical assistance.

49 mins ago (20:32 GMT)

Russia says it destroyed 45 Ukrainian military facilities

The Russian military has said its air force destroyed 45 Ukrainian military facilities in the latest series of attacks.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the targets hit included Ukrainian troops and weapons concentrations and an ammunition depot in the eastern Luhansk region.

He said the Russian artillery hit 152 Ukrainian troops’ strongholds and 38 artillery firing positions.

50 mins ago (20:31 GMT)

UN humanitarian chief hails ‘glimmer of hope’ in Mariupol evacuations

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, has hailed the recent evacuations of hundreds of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol as a “glimmer of hope”, calling for more safe passages.

“We’re making some progress; we’re building relations and we’re building experience, which we hope we can then broaden to more such operations,” Griffiths told the Security Council.

54 mins ago (20:27 GMT)

UN chief urges reintegrating food from Russia and Ukraine into global market

UN chief Antonio Guterres has again called for an end to the war in Ukraine, warning of “limitless” global harm, including to international food supplies.

“The war in Ukraine is senseless in its scope, ruthless in its dimensions and limitless in its potential for global harm. The cycle of destruction, dislocation and disruption must stop. It is time to unite and end this war,” he told the Security Council.

“A meaningful solution to global food insecurity requires reintegrating Ukraine’s agricultural production and the food and fertilizer production of Russia and Belarus into world markets despite the war. I will do my best to help facilitate the dialogue to help make these reality,” Guterres said.

59 mins ago (20:22 GMT)

Scholz, Biden agree to not recognise Russian territorial gains

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and United States President Joe Biden have agreed in a call that they will not recognise any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, a German government spokesperson has said.

“They agreed that Ukraine needed to be further substantially and continuously supported in the practice of its legitimate right to self defence,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

