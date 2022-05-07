Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 73
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 73rd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here are the key events so far on Saturday, May 7.
Fighting
- Russian forces continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant with air support, Ukraine said.
- Russia continued its push in the east of the country. Its defence ministry said Russian forces had destroyed an ammunition depot in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region and shot down two Ukrainian warplanes.
- Ukrainian forces made some advances near Kharkiv and Kherson, inflicting heavy losses, while also suffering losses of their own, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.
- The Pentagon denies helping Ukraine sink the Russian ship Moskva last month – a high-profile failure for its military.
Human impact
- Fifty civilians including children were evacuated by bus from the Azovstal steelworks complex. More are set to leave on Saturday.
- Amnesty International said there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes during their failed onslaught of Kyiv in February and March. Moscow has denied that its forces committed abuses.
- Russia’s invasion has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Diplomacy
- Putin will send a “doomsday” warning to the West when he leads celebrations on May 9 marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, brandishing Russia’s vast firepower while its forces fight on in Ukraine.
- Biden signed a $150m package of security assistance to Ukraine, providing additional artillery munitions, radars and other equipment.
- G7 leaders will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskyy in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said.
- The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, sources said.
- The United Nations Security Council agrees to the first joint statement since the Ukraine war began, expressing “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies