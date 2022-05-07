Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 73

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 73rd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Saturday, May 7.

Fighting

Russian forces continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant with air support, Ukraine said.

Russia continued its push in the east of the country. Its defence ministry said Russian forces had destroyed an ammunition depot in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region and shot down two Ukrainian warplanes.

Ukrainian forces made some advances near Kharkiv and Kherson, inflicting heavy losses, while also suffering losses of their own, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

The Pentagon denies helping Ukraine sink the Russian ship Moskva last month – a high-profile failure for its military.

Human impact

Fifty civilians including children were evacuated by bus from the Azovstal steelworks complex. More are set to leave on Saturday.

Amnesty International said there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes during their failed onslaught of Kyiv in February and March. Moscow has denied that its forces committed abuses.

Russia’s invasion has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

