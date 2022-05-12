News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Timeline: Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank

Over the past year, Israeli forces have killed at least 380 Palestinians, including 90 children, according to the UN.

Published On 12 May 2022

On April 9, residents of Jenin marked the 20th anniversary of a brutal Israeli assault on the city’s refugee camp that has since become a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation.

On the day of the anniversary, Israeli forces launched a large-scale raid on the camp, shooting dead a Palestinian man and wounding 13 others.

According to data collected by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), over the past year, Israeli forces have killed at least 380 Palestinians, including 90 children. This includes at least 260 Palestinians killed in Gaza during Israel’s latest assault that lasted from May 10 to May 21, 2021.

Below is a timeline of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank since April 9:

April 9

Israeli forces shoot dead a Palestinian man in the Jenin refugee camp, and 13 other Palestinians are wounded.

April 15

Israeli forces storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, injuring more than 150 Palestinians.

Al-Aqsa Mosque raids, closures and restrictions by Israeli forces. (Al Jazeera)

April 26

Israeli forces kill a Palestinian man in a raid on the Aqabet Jaber refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

April 27

Israeli forces shoot dead a Palestinian teenager and injure three youth during a dawn raid in Jenin.

Palestinian men mourn at the morgue of a hospital in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on April 27, 2022. - Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and wounded three others in West Bank clashes early Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said, a day after the fatal shooting of another Palestinian. The Israeli army told AFP it was "conducting counterterrorism activity" in the city of Jenin, but did not comment on any casualties.
Palestinians mourn at a hospital morgue in Jenin, occupied West Bank, April 27 [Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP]

April 30

In separate incidents, a Palestinian man and an Israeli guard are killed in the occupied West Bank after Israeli forces raid the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli forces have attacked Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate during Ramadan [File: Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]

May 5

Israeli forces storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as more than 600 settlers infiltrate the holy site.

May 7

Israeli forces raid a village in the occupied West Bank and demolish the house of a Palestinian man they say killed an Israeli settler last December.

Israeli security forces demolish home in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, early on May 7, 2022, belonging to Omar Jaradat accused of killing an Israeli settler the wildcat settlement outpost of Homesh on December 16.
Israeli security forces demolished this home in Silat al-Harithiya village, near Jenin, May 7 [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]

May 8

Israeli soldiers shoot dead a Palestinian man they said tried to enter Israel through a barrier in the occupied West Bank. Another Palestinian man is killed while allegedly trying to enter an illegal settlement in the West Bank.

May 11

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, is shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp. Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies