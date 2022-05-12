Timeline: Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank

Over the past year, Israeli forces have killed at least 380 Palestinians, including 90 children, according to the UN.

On April 9, residents of Jenin marked the 20th anniversary of a brutal Israeli assault on the city’s refugee camp that has since become a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation.

On the day of the anniversary, Israeli forces launched a large-scale raid on the camp, shooting dead a Palestinian man and wounding 13 others.

According to data collected by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), over the past year, Israeli forces have killed at least 380 Palestinians, including 90 children. This includes at least 260 Palestinians killed in Gaza during Israel’s latest assault that lasted from May 10 to May 21, 2021.

Below is a timeline of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank since April 9:

April 9

Israeli forces shoot dead a Palestinian man in the Jenin refugee camp, and 13 other Palestinians are wounded.

April 15

Israeli forces storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, injuring more than 150 Palestinians.

April 26

Israeli forces kill a Palestinian man in a raid on the Aqabet Jaber refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

April 27

Israeli forces shoot dead a Palestinian teenager and injure three youth during a dawn raid in Jenin.

April 30

In separate incidents, a Palestinian man and an Israeli guard are killed in the occupied West Bank after Israeli forces raid the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

May 5

Israeli forces storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as more than 600 settlers infiltrate the holy site.

May 7

Israeli forces raid a village in the occupied West Bank and demolish the house of a Palestinian man they say killed an Israeli settler last December.

May 8

Israeli soldiers shoot dead a Palestinian man they said tried to enter Israel through a barrier in the occupied West Bank. Another Palestinian man is killed while allegedly trying to enter an illegal settlement in the West Bank.

May 11

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, is shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp. Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.