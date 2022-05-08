Palestinian man shot dead for trying to cross West Bank barrier

Israeli soldiers killed the Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank for trying to cross a ‘security fence’, the army says.

Israeli soldiers have shot dead a Palestinian man who tried to enter Israel through a barrier in the northern occupied West Bank, the military said.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that soldiers “spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence” near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem and fired at him.

“The force shot at him in accordance with procedures. The suspect was taken for medical care.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man’s death, identifying the deceased as Mahmud Eram.

A spokesman for the Sheba hospital in central Israel told AFP the Palestinian man had died of his wounds.

Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces killed Eram near the Jabara military checkpoint, according to the health ministry. He was from Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a separate incident in occupied East Jerusalem, a 19-year-old Palestinian without an Israeli entry permit stabbed a police officer outside the Old City before being shot at the scene, a police statement said.

The officer was taken to hospital in moderate condition, police said, with medics saying the teenager also survived.

Police also said on Sunday that Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians who are suspected of killing three people in a stabbing attack last week in the settlement of Elad near Tel Aviv.

The two Palestinians, identified as Asad Yussef al-Rifai, 19, and Subhi Imad Sbeihat, 20, were detained near a quarry not far from Elad following a huge manhunt.

Israeli forces with military vehicles later raided the suspects’ home in Rummaneh village west of Jenin, eyewitnesses told the Maan news site.