Veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh has been shot and killed by Israeli forces while reporting in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The killing on Wednesday has sparked an outpouring of condolences and condemnation, as well as calls for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible to account.

Al Jazeera

In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the “blatant murder” that violates “international laws and norms” and called Abu Akleh’s death a “heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from fulfilling its message”.

“We hold the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of the late colleague Shireen,” the statement said.

Al Jazeera called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their “intentional targeting and killing” of Abu Akleh.

Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority presidency condemned the killing of Abu Akleh as a “heinous crime”, saying the murder was “part of the [Israeli] occupation’s policy of targeting journalists to obscure the truth and commit crimes silently”.

Qatar

Lolwah Alkhater, Qatar’s deputy foreign minister, called the killing “state sponsored Israeli terrorism” and called for an end to “unconditional support to Israel”.

Israeli occupation killed Aljazeera journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh by shooting her in the face while wearing the Press vest and a helmet. She was covering their attack in Jenin refugee camp. This state sponsored Israeli terrorism must STOP, unconditional support to Israel must END. pic.twitter.com/Zg5QZkJ2bx — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) May 11, 2022

Israel

The Israeli military said its forces came under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back. The military said it is “investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen”.

This account was contradicted by witness reports from Al Jazeera journalists, who said there were no confrontations between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, called on Palestinian authorities to hold a joint investigation into what he called an “unfortunate murder”, saying the Israeli forces would continue to operate everywhere “to prevent terrorism and the killing of Israelis”.

United States

The US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, said on Twitter he was “very sad” to learn about the journalist’s killing and called for “a thorough investigation into the circumstances”.

Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh of @AJArabic @AJEnglish. I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) May 11, 2022

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the “assassination” of Abu Akleh.

“Silencing voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel & India in Palestine & Occupied Kashmir,” he wrote on Twitter.

Strongly condemn the assassination of respected Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, at the hands of Israeli forces. Silencing voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel & India in Palestine & Occupied Kashmir. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 11, 2022

European Union

Luis Miguel Bueno, the EU’s spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, said on Twitter that he was “shocked” by the killing of Abu Akleh while she was doing her job reporting on Israeli raids in Jenin.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family and call for a swift and independent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

United Kingdom

Neil Wigan, the UK’s ambassador to Israel, said on Twitter: “Journalists must be allowed to work safely and freely. I urge a rapid, thorough and transparent investigation.”

I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Al Jazeera’s @ShireenNasri in Jenin this morning. Journalists must be allowed to work safely and freely. I urge a rapid, thorough and transparent investigation. — Neil Wigan (@FCDONeilWigan) May 11, 2022

China

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said: “We are shocked and heavily oppose the actions of violence against journalists who are on duty and doing their job, we hope that such events of relevance are dealt with according to law and justice.”

Human Rights Watch

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch, said the killing was part of a systematic approach by Israeli towards journalists covering the occupation.

“It’s, of course, not a one-off event, we know that Israeli forces systematically have used excessive force. This is an event that needs to be understood in the context of this systemic practice and the killings of many other Palestinian journalists,” he said.

International Federation of Journalists

Global media rights group the International Federation of Journalists strongly condemned the killing and demanded an “immediate investigation”.

#Palestine 🇵🇸: Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot dead in the head by Israeli troops as she covered a raid on the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp. We strongly condemn this killing and demand an immediate investigation #PressFreedom https://t.co/FmsD54Bfl6 — IFJ (@IFJGlobal) May 11, 2022

Reporters Without Borders

Christophe Deloire, Secretary General and Director General of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), wrote on Twitter that the killing of Abu Akleh “constitutes a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions that mandate the protection of civilians, and of UN Security Council resolution 2222 on the protection of journalists”.

The killing of journalist Shireen Abu Aqla constitutes a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions that mandate the protection of civilians, and of UN Security Council resolution 2222 on the protection of journalists #JusticeForShireenAbuAqla pic.twitter.com/hIl7pNUE9d — Christophe Deloire (@cdeloire) May 11, 2022

National Union of Journalists

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ), which represents journalists in the UK and Ireland, said in a statement that it was shocked by the killing and called for a swift investigation to hold those responsible to account.

“Attacks against Palestinian journalists in Israel have been condemned by the NUJ and International Federation of Journalists and action must be taken by Israeli authorities to ensure the safety and protection of journalists in the country,” the NUJ said.