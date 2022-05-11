Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face.

Israeli forces have shot and killed a veteran Al Jazeera reporter in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face by a single bullet.

Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was wounded in the back but is in stable condition.

The health ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire. In video footage of the incident, Abu Akleh can be seen wearing a blue flak jacket clearly marked with the word “PRESS”.

Here are the latest updates:

53 seconds ago (07:25 GMT)

Shireen Abu Akleh was ‘professional and persevering’

Al Jazeera reporters have offered their condolences to Abu Akleh’s family and mourned her loss.

“Shireen, for every Palestinian journalist and for every Arab journalist, is a model we lost today,” Al Jazeera journalist Tamer Mishal said. “The tragic pictures that we saw on social media, shot in the head, show that it came from an Israeli sniper who fired a bullet directly at her.”

“Till the very last second, Shireen Abu Akleh was professional and persevering,” he added.

The last message Abu Akleh sent to Al Jazeera was an email at 6:13am in which she wrote: “Occupation forces storm Jenin and besiege a house in the Jabriyat neighbourhood. On the way there, I will bring you news as soon as the picture becomes clear.”

15 mins ago (07:11 GMT)

Journalist recounts moment Abu Akleh was targeted by Israeli forces

Shatha Hanaysha, a reporter who was traveling in the same vehicle as Abu Akleh, told Al Jazeera about the Israeli army was adamant on shooting to kill”.

“We were all wearing vests and helmets,” Hanaysha said. “We were four journalists in an exposed area. There were no confrontations or shots being fired by Palestinian fighters.”

The Israeli army was stationed in front of them Hanaysha said, and behind them was a wall.

“The occupation army did not stop firing even after she collapsed,” she said. “I couldn’t even extend my arm to pull her because of the shots.”

22 mins ago (07:04 GMT)

Palestinian Authority holds Israel responsible for killing

The Palestinian Authority presidency has denounced Abu Akleh’s killing as a “crime of execution”.

“The presidency holds the Israeli government fully responsible for this heinous crime,” it said in a statement.

The statement said Abu Akleh’s killing “is part of the occupation’s policy of targeting journalists to obscure the truth and commit crimes silently”.

35 mins ago (06:51 GMT)

Israel does ‘not take investigations seriously’: rights lawyer

A Palestinian human rights lawyer said Israeli authorities do not take investigations seriously, and there is little chance of holding Israel accountable for the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Every time that there are complaints about specific incidents about alleged war crimes, crimes against humanities or violations against international law happening in the occupied territory, the Israeli army doesn’t take the investigation seriously,” Mounir Nesseba, who is also a professor of international law at al-Quds University, said.

“There is total impunity in Israel, [and] we do not expect Israel to hold those responsible accountable.”

Nesseba said that what is needed is an international intervention”.

“ICC has jurisdiction in Palestine and is responsible for investigating war crimes in Palestine,” he said. “We expect them to act in this way.”

53 mins ago (06:32 GMT)

Al Jazeera condemns ‘blatant murder’

In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the “blatant murder” that violates “international laws and norms”, and called Abu Akleh’s death as a “heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from fulfilling its message”.

“We hold the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of the late colleague Shireen,” the statement said.

Al Jazeera Media Network called on the international community hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their “intentional targeting and killing” of Abu Akleh.

2 hours ago (05:49 GMT)

Qatari official calls for end of ‘state sponsored Israeli terrorism’

Qatar’s deputy foreign minister condemned the killing of the Al Jazeera reporter by “Israeli occupation” in the West Bank.

In a Twitter post, she called for an end to “state sponsored Israeli terrorism”.

2 hours ago (05:44 GMT)

Al Jazeera ‘shocked and saddened’ by killing

Giles Trendle, Al Jazeera’s managing director, said that the network was “shocked and saddened” by the killing of Abu Akleh.

Trendle reminded that a building housing the offices of Al Jazeera as well as other media organisations, including The Associated Press news agency, was bombed less than a year ago during Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip.

“We have had a history throughout the world but particularly in this region, where we have had tragedies,” he said, calling for a transparent investigation of the killing of Abu Akleh.

“As journalists, we carry on. Our mission is to carry on. We will not be silenced despite attempts to silence us,” Trendle also said.

“Our mission is always to carry on to inform the world what is happening. And that is more important ever.”