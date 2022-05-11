In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Israeli forces kill Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was a veteran journalist who began working for Al Jazeera in 1997.

Journalists and medics wheel the body of Shireen Abu Akleh on a gurney.
Journalists and medics take Shireen Abu Akleh's body to the morgue of a hospital in Jenin. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Published On 11 May 2022

Israeli forces have shot dead Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

She was hit by a live bullet on Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in the city of Jenin, according to the ministry and Al Jazeera journalists.

In video footage of the incident, Abu Akleh can be seen wearing a blue flak jacket clearly marked with the word “PRESS”.

Abu Akleh, 51, was born in Jerusalem. She began working for Al Jazeera in 1997 and regularly reported from across the occupied Palestinian territory.

Shireen Abu Akleh
Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by Israeli forces while reporting in the Jenin refugee camp. [Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Mourners, including Journalists, react next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
Abu Akleh's body is carried through a crowd of mourners in Jenin. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
An injured journalist is being hugged by one of the colleagues of killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Another Palestinian journalist, Ali Samoudi, was wounded in the back by Israeli fire but is in stable condition. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Mourners carry the body of veteran Al Jazeera Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh
Mourners carry Abu Akleh's body, on which is laid a Palestinian flag and a flak jacket marked 'Press'. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Shireen Abu Akleh
Abu Akleh began working at Al Jazeera in 1997, a year after its launch. [Al Jazeera]
Shireen Abu Akleh
She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in journalism and media from Al Yarmouk University in Jordan. [Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Shireen Abu Akleh
In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the “blatant murder” that violates “international laws and norms”, and called Abu Akleh’s death a “heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from fulfilling its message”. [Al Jazeera]
Shireen Abu Akleh
The Palestinian Authority denounced Abu Akleh’s killing as a “crime of execution”. [Al Jazeera]
Shireen Abu Akleh
Abu Akleh's funeral will likely take place on Thursday after an autopsy is carried out. [Al Jazeera]
Walid Al-Omari, Al Jazeera's Palestine bureau Chief, holds the flak jacket that Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
Walid al-Omari, Al Jazeera's Palestine Bureau Chief, holds the flak jacket Abu Akleh was wearing when she was killed by Israeli army gunfire. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]