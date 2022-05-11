Ukraine’s prosecutor general says captured Russian soldier will stand trial for committing an alleged war crime in Ukraine.

Pro-Moscow authorities in Ukraine’s occupied southern region of Kherson say they plan to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to incorporate the territory into Russia by the end of this year.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he does not foresee peace talks taking place in the immediate future and warns that the war is threatening global food security.

Ukrainian officials warn of “medieval” conditions in Mariupol as Moscow continues its push for complete control of the southeastern port city.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the United Kingdom has struck new security deals with Sweden and Finland aimed at bolstering European security.

Here are all the latest updates:

10 mins ago (21:07 GMT)

Over 560 Ukraine National Guard soldiers killed in war: Kyiv

More than 560 soldiers from Ukraine’s National Guard, a force which includes the Azov regiment currently holed up in Mariupol’s steelworks, have been killed since the war with Russia began, its leader has said.

Besides the 561 dead, an additional 1,697 troops had been wounded since the war started, National Guard chief Oleksiy Nadtochy said in an online briefing.

53 mins ago (20:24 GMT)

Zelenskyy discusses more Russia sanctions with Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed defensive aid, energy sector cooperation and increasing sanctions on Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!” he said in a tweet.

A German government spokesperson said the Chancellor and the Ukrainian president “exchanged views on very concrete, practical ways of continuing to support Ukraine and agreed to remain in close contact,” giving no further details.

59 mins ago (20:18 GMT)

First Russian soldier to face trial in Ukraine for alleged war crime

Ukraine’s prosecutor general has said a Russian soldier will stand trial for committing an alleged war crime in Ukraine for the first time since the war began.

Iryna Venediktova said in a post on Facebook that the man, identified as Vadim Shysimarin, is accused of killing an unarmed civilian in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on February 28, four days after Moscow launched its offensive.

The 21-year-old is currently being held in custody. If convicted, he faces between 10 years to life in prison, Venediktova said.

Reporting by Mansur Mirovalev in Kyiv.

One dead, three wounded in Russia after Ukraine attack: Belgorod governor

One person died and three more have been injured in southwestern Russia as a result of shelling from Ukraine, the governor of Belgorod has said

2 hours ago (19:19 GMT)

Russian deputy foreign minister meets US ambassador in Moscow

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Ambassador John Sullivan have met in Moscow to discuss bilateral issues.

The US embassy said, “The United States remains committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both to advance US interests and to reduce the risk of miscalculation between our countries.”

Russia’s foreign ministry issued a short statement with no details of the conversation.