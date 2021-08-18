Live
News

Niger declares two days of national mourning after 37 killed

Government says 48 hours of national mourning to be observed after 37 people are killed by suspected rebels.

The massacre bore the hallmarks of attacks that have battered western Niger since 2015 [File: Bosan Yakusak/Reuters]
The massacre bore the hallmarks of attacks that have battered western Niger since 2015 [File: Bosan Yakusak/Reuters]
18 Aug 2021

Niger has declared 48 hours of national mourning after 37 people were killed in a fresh massacre by suspected rebels.

“Flags will be flown at half-mast across the country” with immediate effect, a government statement said on Wednesday.

It reaffirmed the government’s determination to “pursue the fight against terrorism until the final victory”, urging greater vigilance among the population.

On Monday, gunmen on motorbikes launched an attack on villagers in Darey-Daye as they were tending their fields.

Four women and 13 children were among the 37 people killed.

The massacre bore the hallmarks of rebel attacks that have battered western Niger since 2015, when an armed campaign spread from Mali.

Darey-Daye, which was hit in an attack in March that killed 66 people, lies in the Tillaberi region, which has borne the brunt of the bloodshed.

The village is located in the department of Banibangou, in the so-called “tri-border” area where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.

The area is notorious for attacks by groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).

According to a toll issued last week by Human Rights Watch, more than 420 civilians have been killed in rebel attacks in Tillaberi and the neighbouring region of Tahoua this year, and tens of thousands of people have fled their homes.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Several killed in attack at Shell facility in Nigeria’s southeast

Attacks on oil and gas facilities by armed groups seeking a larger share of Nigeria&#39;s oil wealth were common until an amnesty deal in the 2000s helped to restore peace [File: AFP]

Shots fired at Afghan protest against Taliban, 2 reported dead

Firing was also reported from a central square in Daronta district, just outside Jalalabad [File: AFP]

Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover

When the Taliban controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, women and girls were mostly denied education and employment [File: Aref Karimi/AFP]

The history of the Taliban

Last Sunday, they entered the presidential palace, retaking Afghanistan 20 years after they were driven out of power [File: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
Most Read

Deadly protests reported in Jalalabad over Afghan flag

Jalalabad&#39;s residents returned Afghanistan&#39;s national flag on the city&#39;s main square [Screengrab/Social media video]

Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon grapple with power outages

Lebanese soldiers are pictured at a petrol station in capital Beirut [Anwar Amro/AFP]

India’s midnight evacuation from Afghanistan, escorted by Taliban

Indian nationals sit on board an Indian military aircraft at the airport in Kabul [AFP]

Transcript of Taliban’s first news conference in Kabul

&#39;We have expelled the foreigners and I would like to congratulate the whole nation on this,&#39; Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in Kabul, Afghanistan [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]