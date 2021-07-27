Live
News

Gunmen on motorbikes raid Niger village, kill 14

The victims of the attack near the Mali border included nine people working in the fields, according to the interior ministry.

Niger says it has opened an investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
Niger says it has opened an investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
27 Jul 2021

Armed men on motorbikes have killed at least 14 civilians in an attack in western Niger, near the restive border with Mali, the government said.

The attack happened on Sunday at approximately 3pm (14:00 GMT), when the unidentified assailants arrived at the village of Wiye in the Banibangou district, about 50km (30 miles) from the border with Mali.

They “targeted civilians, killing 14, including nine working in fields”, the interior ministry said in a statement read on national television on Monday.

One person who was wounded had been evacuated for treatment in the capital, Niamey, it added.

Security measures had been stepped up and an investigation was under way to identify and bring to trial those responsible for “these cowardly and barbaric attacks”, it said.

There has been no claim of responsibility so far.

Banibangou falls inside what is known as the three-borders region between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, which for years has been the scene of bloody attacks by armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).

Previous attacks in Niger’s western Tillabery region have been attributed by local officials to an affiliate of ISIL, including raids in January that killed at least 100 civilians.

In mid-March, an attack in the same district targeting a village market left 66 people dead, while on June 24, attacks on villages in Tondikiwindi, in a neighbouring district, killed 19 people.

Despite repeated efforts by the authorities to secure the region, violence has continued, often carried out by gunmen on motorbikes who flee across the border into Mali after their raids.

A contingent of 1,200 Chadian soldiers is deployed in the three-borders region as part of a multinational force put together by the G5 Sahel group, which comprises Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Children in Raqqa still living in ruins four years after battle

A girl wearing a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic sells slippers at an open-air market in the city of Raqqa in Syria [File: Delil Souleimani/AFP]

First person charged under Hong Kong security law found guilty

Pro-democracy activists and human rights groups have also criticised the decision to deny Tong bail and a jury trial, which have been key features of Hong Kong&#39;s rule of law [File: Isaac Lawrence/AFP]

A DR Congo refugee hoping to inspire millions at the Olympics

Misenga is one of two members of the team that won a heat or contest at Rio 2016 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara to meet former president and rival Gbagbo

Alassane Ouattara (left) and Laurent Gbagbo [File: AFP]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Taliban claims to favour ‘settlement’. Can it be trusted?

A combination of pictures created on July 7, 2021 shows (L to R) Taliban deputy negotiator Abbas Stanikzai during the Intra-Afghan Dialogue talks in Qatar on July 7, 2019; and Afghanistan&#39;s former Vice President Younus Qanooni during a ceremony in Kabul, on April 3, 2007 [File: Karim Jaafar and Shah Marai/AFP]

‘I was a proud father – and now I have become a beggar’

Anil Sharma breaks down while talking to the Associated Press after visiting his son, Saurav, who is being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in New Delhi [Manish Swarup/AP]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]