Live
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli army fatally shoots Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

Israeli military also says it launched air raids on Gaza, the fourth since a May ceasefire reached with Hamas.

In this file photo, Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on May 18. [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
In this file photo, Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian demonstrators in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on May 18. [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
3 Jul 2021

Israel’s army has fatally shot a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health agency said, as local media reported Israeli soldiers and settlers had opened fire in a village south of the city of Nablus.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said a Palestinian man in his 20s was shot in the chest while standing on the roof of his home in Qusra, a village encircled by illegal Jewish settlements and settlement outposts.

Two other Palestinians were also shot and injured “while fending off an attack” by Israeli settlers on the village, the news agency reported.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20.

An Israeli military spokesperson said soldiers had been trying to disperse confrontations between Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

The troops then saw a man throw an explosive device at them from a rooftop and “responded with fire against the suspect in order to eliminate the danger”, the spokesperson said.

Palestinians have been holding weekly protests against the expansion of Israeli settlements at several locations in the West Bank.

In April, United Nations human rights experts said Israeli settler violence against Palestinian civilians was on the rise amid a climate of widespread impunity.

Raids on Gaza

Meanwhile, also on Saturday, the Israeli military said it launched air raids on “a weapons manufacturing site and a rocket launcher belonging to Hamas”, the Palestinian faction that governs the besieged Gaza Strip.

The army said the raids were in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

Local media reports said a Palestinian man was seriously wounded in the raids.

The bombings are the fourth since a May ceasefire ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

At least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed in Israel’s bombardment that month, according to Gaza authorities.

Thirteen people in Israel, including two children, were killed by rockets fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

Egyptian and international mediators have been trying to shore up the informal ceasefire.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

Kane leads England past Ukraine and into Euro 2020 semi-finals

England&#39;s Harry Kane celebrates scoring the team&#39;s first goal against Ukraine on Saturday [Alberto Lingria/Pool via Reuters]

Dominican Republic and Haiti brace for tropical storm Elsa

A man records a video of the strong waves during the passage of storm Elsa at the Malecón in Santo Domingo, on July 3, 2021 [Erika Santelices/AFP]

Hundreds of Palestinians in West Bank protest against PA’s Abbas

Palestinian demonstrators lift banners in Arabic urging Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to &#39;leave&#39; during a rally in Ramallah [Abbas Momani/AFP]

Burkina Faso protesters demand gov’t response to rising bloodshed

Opposition supporters attend a protest to denounce the government&#39;s handling of the security situation [Reuters]
Most Read

Evacuations ordered as wildfires rip through Canada’s west coast

Smoke and flames are seen during the Sparks Lake wildfire at Thompson-Nicola Regional District, British Columbia, Canada, on June 29 in this image obtained via social media [BC Wildfire Service via Reuters]

Collapsed Florida building to be demolished as storm approaches

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex in Surfside, Miami. [Miami Dade Fire Department/Handout via Reuters]

‘Mockery’: Backlash after Ukraine women troops march in heels

The defence ministry released photos of a rehearsal of the parade [Ukrainian defence ministry/AFP]

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world