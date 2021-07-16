Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Eiffel Tower reopens after nine-month COVID closure

The ‘Iron Lady’ of Paris was ordered shut in October; now visitors are allowed to enter after showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The lifts of the 'Iron Lady' again whisked tourists to its 300-metre (1,000-foot) summit [File: Lewis Joly/AP]
The lifts of the 'Iron Lady' again whisked tourists to its 300-metre (1,000-foot) summit [File: Lewis Joly/AP]
16 Jul 2021

The Eiffel Tower has reopened to visitors after nine months of shutdown caused by the COVID pandemic, the landmark’s longest closure since World War II.

The lifts of the “Iron Lady” again whisked tourists to its 300-metre (1,000-foot) summit and its majestic views of the French capital as a marching band played.

“It’s a gift to be here. We really love Paris,” said Ila, who came from Hamburg, Germany, and waited more than two hours with her daughter Helena to be among the first to the top.

“Tourism is coming back to Paris and we can again share the happiness, with visitors from around the world, of this monument and Paris,” said Jean-Francois Martins, head of the tower’s operating company.

The number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to 13,000 a day instead of 25,000.

And from Wednesday next week, visitors will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test, in line with recent government-imposed requirements as COVID cases again begin to climb.

“Obviously it’s an additional operational complication, but it’s manageable,” Martins told AFP news agency.

The opening came after France reopened to international tourists this summer, however, the rules vary widely depending on which country they are coming from. The number of visitors has been nowhere near pre-pandemic levels given continued border restrictions and virus risks.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also welcomed the opening and encouraged visitors to “rediscover the emblematic monument”.

Translation: After more than 8 months of closure,@LaTourEiffel finds its visitors today! An emblematic monument of Paris to (re) discover!

Half of visitors expected to be French

Early reservations for tickets during the French summer holiday period underline how the tourism industry in Paris has changed due to travel restrictions.

Martins said there was an “almost total absence” of British ticket holders, while only 15 percent were Americans and very few were from Asia.

Half of visitors are expected to be French, while Italians and Spanish make up a higher proportion than usual.

The long closure has caused havoc with the finances of the operating company, Sete, which runs the monument on behalf of Paris city authorities.

It is set to seek additional government aid and a fresh 60-million-euro ($70m) cash injection to stay afloat, having seen its revenues fall by 75 percent to 25 million euros ($29m) in 2020.

The masterpiece by architect Gustave Eiffel has also been hit by problems linked to its latest paint job, the 20th time it has been repainted since its construction in 1889.

Work was halted in February because of high levels of lead detected on the site, which poses a health risk to labourers.

Tests are continuing and painting is set to resume only in the autumn, meaning a part of the façade is obscured by scaffolding and safety nets.

Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris during Bastille Day celebrations late on July 14 [File: Lewis Joly/AP]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Wildfire in Oregon forces 2,000 to evacuate as US West blazes

Flames and smoke rise from the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. Caused by lightning, the fire is encroaching on the traditional hunting and fishing territory of the Klamath Tribes [John Hendricks/Oregon State Fire Marshal via AP]

The killing of Samuel Luiz outrages Spain’s LGBTQ community

Protesters attend a demonstration for Samuel Luiz&#39;s death on July 5, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Samuel Luiz Muñiz was beaten to death in the early morning of Saturday, June 3 in A Coruña, after leaving a nightclub. Spanish authorities said yesterday they were investigating claims that he was beaten to death for being gay. [Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images]

Why are China’s billionaires suddenly feeling so generous?

China’s fabulously wealthy entrepreneurs, particularly its tech titans, have been put on notice since Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma ran afoul of China&#39;s leadership late last year [File: Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Our emojis, ourselves: Why activists want new icons added

With emoji use at an all-time high, people and businesses who feel the current selection doesn’t adequately represent their lived experiences have petitioned for new emojis to be added [File: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Why two-child plan in India’s most populous state is ‘coercive’

Indians walk past a market area near a railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]

South Africa’s Ramaphosa says deadly unrest was ‘instigated’

Hundreds of businesses were destroyed during the weeklong unrest [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

Germany, Belgium floods toll tops 100, with many missing: Live

A general view of the flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany [Reuters]

Moon ‘wobble’, rising seas to cause flooding surge: NASA

Flooding on earth is projected to increase amid higher seas, moon &#39;wobble&#39;, a new study finds. [File: Mic Smith/AP Photo]