Live
News

Pakistani soldiers killed in firing along Afghanistan border

Cross-border firing by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan’s Paktika province kills at least two Pakistani soldiers.

30 Jun 2021

Cross-border firing by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan’s Paktika province has killed at least two Pakistani soldiers, the country’s military says, as it renews calls for Afghanistan to manage security on its side of the border.

Pakistani forces at the military post in North Waziristan region that was targeted returned fire, the Pakistani military said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side,” read a brief Pakistani statement.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.”

The incident repeats a Pakistani allegation of the country’s forces coming under attack from fighters of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its allies that are alleged to be based in eastern Afghanistan.

Afghanistan did not immediately respond to the latest allegation, but has denied that its government allows such groups to operate on Afghan soil in the past.

Afghanistan has opposed the fencing of the 2,600km (1,615 miles) long border between the two countries, as it disputes its location.

Pakistan began unilaterally building a fence at the border in March 2017 in a bid to control the flow of armed group fighters across it.

Construction of the barrier, which is generally constructed out of wire-link fencing topped with barbed wire, continues in parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

UN chief asks India to end use of pellet guns on Kashmir children

A father comforts his son who was injured by pellet shots fired by Indian forces, in Srinagar [File: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters]

Pregnant woman among seven dead as boat capsizes off Lampedusa

Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than to the Italian mainland, is one of the main destinations of Libyan-based human traffickers [File: Mauro Buccarello/Reuters]

Settlers in occupied West Bank agree to evacuate illegal outpost

Jewish settlers study in Givat Eviatar, an Israeli outpost near the Palestinian village of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Locked up: Life of a Palestinian resisting Israel’s occupation

Israeli forces detain a Palestinian protester outside a court in Jerusalem last month [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Most Read

Ethiopia rebels vow to continue fight until federal forces routed

The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire on Monday - a move the TPLF baulked at [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Slimmer Kim prompts ‘heartbreak’ in North Korea

Kim Jong Un at a Workers&#39; Party meeting on February 8, left, and June 15, 2021. North Korean state TV broadcast a comment from a citizen expressing concern at his weight loss [Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP]

Saudi Arabia plans new national airline in move away from oil

MBS has been spearheading a push for Saudi Arabia to boost non-oil revenues to about $12bn by 2030 [File: Mark R. Cristino/EPA]

South Africa’s third COVID wave could be the worst yet

South Africa accounts for close to 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths on the continent, with 60,038 officially recorded fatalities so far [Denis Farrell/AP Photo]