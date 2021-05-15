Palestinian death toll in Gaza, occupied West Bank mounts: Live

Number of people killed by Israeli bombardment on besieged enclave rises to 139, with 11 also killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued for a fifth consecutive day, with Israeli air raids hitting a refugee camp where at least 10 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed.

In the early hours of Saturday, rescue workers were still trying to pull bodies from under the rubber as more people are believed to be dead. Hamas, the group that controls the besieged enclave, responded to the latest attack by firing a barrage of rockets towards the southern Israeli towns of Askhelon and Ashdood. No casualties were reported.

At least 139 Palestinians, including 40 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. Some 950 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 11 Palestinians protesting against continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. Confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators continued into the night in occupied East Jerusalem.

At least eight people in Israel have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

As violence escalates, the humanitarian crisis grows steadily worse with thousands of Palestinian families taking shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.

Palestinians were set on Saturday to mark 73 years since the ethnic cleansing of their homeland by Zionist militias to create the state of Israel. The event is called the Nakba, or “Catastrophe”, in Palestinian history.

Here are the latest updates:

1 hour ago (05:51 GMT)

Injuries reported as Palestinians protest in West Bank

Injuries have been reported in the West Bank following confrontations between Palestinian protesters and the occupying Israeli security forces.

A social media post by the Shehab new agency showed Palestinian protesters carrying their injured fellow marchers on Saturday morning in Nablus near the Hawara checkpoint.

Early on Saturday, thousands of worshippers coming from morning prayers in Nablus joined a large march in the city denouncing the Israeli occupation and the latest deadly bombings in Gaza.

#صور إصابات خلال مواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال على حاجز حوارة جنوب نابلس، بعد مسيرة دعمًا للمقــ,,اومة وغزة. pic.twitter.com/mQpVrPiFj0 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 15, 2021

46 mins ago (06:18 GMT)

Shelling reported in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

Israeli artillery fire has reportedly hit some agricultural lands in the eastern part of Gaza’s Khan Yunis governorate.

Safa Press also reported on Saturday that there were also renewed shelling at the coastal area of Gaza.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or property damage.

2 hours ago (04:35 GMT)

Body of child recovered from Gaza ruins after Israeli bombardment

Members of a medical team in Gaza have recovered from under the rubble the body of another child following Israel’s bombardment of a residential property in al-Shati refugee camp.

Several people remain missing and are believed to be buried under the rubble of the bombing site.

3 hours ago (03:43 GMT)

Thousands gather in Nablus to denounce Israeli occupation

Thousands of Palestinians marched to denounce the continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

The protesters were heading home after dawn prayers when they joined the march in the city of Nablus, according to a video posted on social media by Safa Press agency.

📹 متابعة صفا| مسيرة حاشدة في نابلس بعد صلاة الفجر العظيم نصرة لغزة ودعما للمقاومة pic.twitter.com/BaHCZr6G8H — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) May 15, 2021

4 hours ago (03:33 GMT)

Israeli air strike hits home in Shujayea

Safa Press agency reported that an Israeli air raid has hit and detroyed a house in the Shujayea neighbourhood of Gaza City.

There were no immediate reports on casualties.

Shujayea was the site of a heavy Israeli bombardment in 2014 that killed several civilians. The incident was described as a “massacre”.