Al Jazeera strongly condemns Israel’s destruction of Gaza offices

The media network says bombing is a ‘clear act’ to stop journalists from reporting events in Gaza Strip, vows to pursue every available route to hold the Israeli gov’t responsible.

The Israeli attack flattened al-Jalaa building, which housed residential apartments and media organisations [File: Ashraf Abu Amrah/Reuters]
15 May 2021

Al Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the bombing and destruction of its offices by the Israeli military in Gaza and views this as a clear act to stop journalists from conducting their sacred duty to inform the world and report events on the ground.

Al Jazeera promises to pursue every available route to hold the Israeli government responsible for its actions.

Residents and occupants of al-Jalaa building, which housed Al Jazeera’s office along with leading international media outlets, such as The Associated Press and Middle East Eye, were informed by the Israeli army via a phone call that they had less than one hour to vacate the building.

Al Jazeera calls on all media and human right institutions to join forces in denouncing these ruthless bombings and to hold the government of Israel accountable for deliberately targeting journalists and media institutions.

Commenting on the bombing of al-Jalaa building, Dr Mostefa Souag, acting director general of Al Jazeera Media Network, said: “We call on the international community to condemn such barbaric actions and targeting of journalists and we demand an immediate international action to hold Israel accountable for its deliberate targeting of journalists and the media institutions.”

Dr Souag added: “The aim of this heinous crime is to silence the media and to hide the untold carnage and suffering of the people of Gaza.

“The destruction of Al Jazeera offices and that of other media organizations in al-Jalaa tower in Gaza is a blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime. We call on all media and human rights institutions in denouncing this heinous crime, and to stand with Al Jazeera and other media organisations targeted by the Israeli army, despite knowing their use of the building as their headquarters for many years.”

The assault on the building hosting international media institutions aims to silence the truth by killing the messenger.

Journalism is not a crime.

Source: Al Jazeera
