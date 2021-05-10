Live
News

Nepal PM loses confidence vote amid surging pandemic

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a temporary caretaker gov’t after he loses crucial parliamentary vote.

Ninety-three legislators backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, while 124 voted against him and 15 abstained [File: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Ninety-three legislators backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, while 124 voted against him and 15 abstained [File: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
10 May 2021

Nepal’s prime minister has lost a vote of confidence in parliament, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office.

Ninety-three legislators backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, while 124 voted against him in Monday’s vote. A new rival faction of 15 legislators within his governing party abstained.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

There was no immediate comment from Oli.

Oli’s Nepal Communist Party won elections in late 2017 and he was chosen to be prime minister by parliament in early 2018. An earlier split in his party in March had already weakened him, forcing him to lead a minority government, and a new split emerged this week.

He sought a vote of confidence in an attempt to demonstrate he had enough support to stay in power.

Oli has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Himalayan nation recently reporting its largest number of new cases and deaths.

Authorities have imposed a lockdown in most parts of the country since last month and are likely to extend it as hospitals report running out of beds, oxygen and medication.

The Himalayan nation on Monday reported a new 24-hour tally of 9,127 infections, 27 times the number recorded on April 10. The total caseload stands at 403,794, with 3,859 deaths, according to government data.

Oli became prime minister after his party merged with another communist party composed of former Maoist rebels, winning elections three years ago.

He became involved in a power struggle, however, with the leader of the former rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also co-chair of the party.

Oli has refused to allow Dahal to succeed him as prime minister or lead the party, despite an earlier agreement to do so, causing divisions within the party.

“He has created instability and is behind the crisis the country is facing now,” Dahal said. “He does not have the confidence of parliament any more.”

Oli directed the dissolution of parliament in December and announced new elections this year. The Supreme Court, however, reinstated parliament and cancelled the new elections.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

India’s COVID battle causes vaccine worries in Africa

A man walks past newspaper announcements during the COVID outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa [File: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]

Ether, Dogecoin gains see Bitcoin’s share of crypto market fall

Bitcoin&#39;s share of the overall cryptocurrency market could be declining because investors are getting more comfortable with a wider array of tokens, or because retail traders may be chasing quick, speculative gains [File: Chris McGrath/Getty Images]

Hot commodities: Iron ore surges 10%, copper extends record run

Monday&#39;s gains add to a more than yearlong surge in raw materials prices that has shifted into overdrive in recent weeks [File: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg]

Is guac still extra? Chipotle ups average wage to $15 an hour

Chipotle said it will hold a virtual career fair on messaging app Discord this week as it looks to fill positions at the roughly 200 restaurants it expects to open in the United States in 2021 [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Hamas fires rockets at Jerusalem in response to Israeli ‘crimes’

Israeli police detain a Palestinian man during a raid at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City, on May 10, 2021 [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

‘Mumbai model’: Indian city thwarting COVID, slowly but steadily

In this May 3, 2020, file photo, an Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai to thank front-line workers [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP]
OPINION

Why American politicians cannot say the words ‘Israeli apartheid’

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man, as they crack down on a protest in solidarity with Palestinian families who face forced eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem, on May 4, 2021 [AFP/Ahmad Gharabli]

Dogecoin sees value slash after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’

Musk&#39;s appearance on SNL puts him back in the spotlight [File: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg]