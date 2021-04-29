Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Nepal starts 15-day COVID lockdown as infections spike

Restrictions imposed in most of the Himalayan nation’s main cities and towns amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

People headed to their villages gather at a bus park as Nepal declares lockdown [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
People headed to their villages gather at a bus park as Nepal declares lockdown [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
29 Apr 2021

Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and other main cities in the Himalayan nation have entered a lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, officials said.

The lockdown will remain in place for a week, according to Kali Prasad Parajuli, chief district officer of Kathmandu.

“The prohibitory order can be extended by at least one week depending on the COVID-19 situation,” Parajuli told DPA news agency.

In Kathmandu and surrounding districts, police set up checkpoints and were stopping drivers and pedestrians. Several vehicles were impounded for defying the rules.

Nepal’s health ministry has recorded a total of 312,699 infections, with 30,209 active cases, while 3,211 people died from COVID-19 so far.

The virus has also been detected at the Mount Everest base camp where hundreds of climbers are waiting for the final ascent of the world’s tallest peak.

People head to their villages in a crowded bus after Nepal declared the lockdown [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
The government prohibited all businesses and services from operating except the essential ones while it also restricted unnecessary public movement in all three districts of the Kathmandu Valley, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Those defying the restrictions on public movement or not wearing a face mask could face up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 500 rupees ($4.20), or both, according to officials.

However, international and domestic flights were operating on schedule, officials added.

The government closed the land borders to foreigners, but citizens of neighbouring India could enter with a negative coronavirus test and proof of a hotel booking for a 10-day quarantine.

The country launched its vaccination campaign in January and gave shots to 1.9 million people, all provided by India and China.

But health experts feared that continuation of the vaccination drive was uncertain after officials had failed to procure more doses from India or any other source.

The virus was also detected at the Everest base camp where hundreds of climbers were waiting for the final ascent of the world’s tallest peak.

According to Nepal’s Department of Tourism, a total of 408 climbers acquired permits to climb Mount Everest this spring season.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Turkey prepares for full lockdown amid rising COVID figures

Medical staff get dressed in personal protective equipment before tending to COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Ankara [File: Reuters]

Photos: India’s deadly coronavirus surge follows crowded events

Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges river during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on April 14, 2021. [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

Visualising chemical weapon attacks in the Middle East

Rare tombs from pre-Pharaonic era discovered in Egypt

A view shows the archeological site of 110 tombs at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate [Reuters]
Most Read

India sees record rise in COVID deaths, US to send $100m supplies

Indians are struggling to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend as the country's second wave of coronavirus is worsened by oxygen shortages [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Why some people are soiling their underwear to help the earth

A pair of 'soiled undies' before and after being buried in the ground [Courtesy of Oliver Knox]

UK to send Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to Japan, S Korea

The high-profile visit comes amid increasing concern over Taiwan and increased tensions in the South China Sea [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

‘Huge disaster’: Lebanese farmers decry Saudi Arabia produce ban

Bekaa Valley is a major area for the production of vegetables and fruit in Lebanon [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE]