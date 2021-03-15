Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

As COVID surges in Brazil, Bolsonaro names new health minister

Cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga will take up the post as Brazil grapples with rise in coronavirus deaths and infections.

Brazil's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been plagued by delays, as the country grapples with surging coronavirus infections and deaths [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]
Brazil's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been plagued by delays, as the country grapples with surging coronavirus infections and deaths [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]
15 Mar 2021

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has named a new health minister, as the country continues to grapple with a surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Marcelo Queiroga, a cardiologist, is set to replace General Eduardo Pazuello and become the fourth health minister in Brazil since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pazuello earlier on Monday confirmed that Bolsonaro was “thinking of a replacement in the ministry and is evaluating names”.

“It’s true the president is thinking about a substitution,” he said during a news conference, promising to ensure “continuity” and “a proper transition” should he be replaced.

Pazuello, Brazil’s third health minister during the pandemic, had been criticised for lacking public health expertise and supporting an earlier push by Bolsonaro, a COVID-19 sceptic who has downplayed its threat, to use unproven drugs to fight the virus.

Bolsonaro told reporters that Queiroga would follow Pazuello’s agenda at the ministry, while accelerating efforts to inoculate Brazilians amid a coronavirus vaccine rollout that has been plagued by delays and inefficiencies.

The far-right president said the transition would take one or two weeks to complete.

Pazuello’s two predecessors resigned last year, in part because they would not fully endorse treating COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Brazil has reported more than 11.4 million cases of COVID-19 to date, second only to the United States, while more than 278,000 people have died in the South American nation.

On Monday, the health ministry said 36,239 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths had been reported in the previous 24 hours.

In February, Brazil’s prosecutor general opened a preliminary investigation into Pazuello and Bolsonaro for possible negligence after the healthcare network in the Amazonian city of Manaus was stretched to its limits amid a surge in infections.

Relatives of COVID-19 patients in Manaus were forced to fill oxygen tanks themselves due to a widespread shortage, and in some cases, families treated loved-ones at home because the hospitals were full.

The lack of oxygen prompted Brazil to airlift supplies to Amazonas, which is also where a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 was discovered.

Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello speaks during a news conference in Brasilia on March 15 [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Bolsonaro has continued to face public criticism and anger about his government’s handling of the pandemic, as infections and coronavirus-related deaths have continued to mount.

Despite the high rates of infections, some Brazilians have protested against recent local and regional COVID-19 lockdown measures that aim to stem the spread of the virus.

During the weekend, authorities broke up two large gatherings in Sao Paulo: a party at a nightclub with 600 people in attendance and a gathering of approximately 200 people at an underground casino.

The governor of Sao Paulo state, home to 46.3 million people, imposed stronger coronavirus restrictions earlier this month, including the closure of non-essential businesses.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reported on Sunday that some people are “quite brazenly breaking the rules”.

“So despite the information out there, people are still going about their business and partying and going to the beach, regardless,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pazuello said on Monday that Brazil had ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 38 million from Johnson & Johnson, while it is negotiating for 13 million doses of Moderna Inc’s vaccine.

An official with the Fiocruz biomedical centre also said Brazil could begin full local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine by July if regulators allow it to waive some controls, moving up an earlier target date of September 30.

“This would be important at a time when Brazil is facing vaccine shortages,” Fiocruz Vice President Marco Krieger told the Reuters news agency.

About 4.6 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose to date.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

US Republicans hit Biden on immigration amid new border surge

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to the press after a tour by Republican lawmakers of the US-Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas [Paul Ratje /Reuters]

Deb Haaland confirmed as first Indigenous US interior secretary

Representative Deb Haaland looks on during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be interior secretary on Capitol Hill on February 23, 2021 [File: Graeme Jennings/Pool via Reuters]

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as investors eye economic reopening

The S&P 500 has gained almost 6 percent in 2021, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added nearly 8 percent [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Nashville RV bomber driven by paranoia, conspiracy theories: FBI

A vehicle burns near the site of the explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on December 25, 2020 [File: Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com/USA Today Network via Reuters]
Most Read

The competition for Egypt: China, the West, and megaprojects

An aerial view shows construction at Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, 35km (22 miles) east of Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Which countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine?

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have expressed confidence in the safety of the vaccine [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Germany, France, Italy and Spain halt use of AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca and global health authorities insist the company's COVID-19 shot is safe [Yves Herman/Reuters]

After US sanctions, Huawei turns to new businesses to boost sales

Huawei has been exploring new business sectors for years but has now ramped up those efforts [File: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg]