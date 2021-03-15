Germany, France and Italy suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany, France and Italy have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after several reports of blood clots in people who received the shot.

The flurry of suspensions on Monday came after a number of other countries, mostly in Europe, halted their rollouts late last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has backed the use of the vaccine and said it has seen no evidence that the shot had caused clotting in some people who received it. It is reviewing the reports related to shot and urged countries not to suspend vaccinations.

Germany was the first to signal it would follow suit on Monday, with the country’s health minister, Jens Spahn, saying its decision was taken on the advice of the national vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute.

The institute had called for further investigation into seven reported cases of clots in the brains of people who had received this vaccination.

“Today’s decision is a purely precautionary measure,” Spahn said.

France and Italy announced similar moves shortly afterwards.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the use of the AstraZeneca shot would be suspended as a precautionary measure until at least Tuesday afternoon when the European Union’s medicines regulator – the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – will issue its recommendation over the vaccine.

Macron did not elaborate on the reasoning behind the decision, but told a news conference he hoped France would be able to vaccinate with AstraZeneca shots again “soon”.

Italy’s medicines authority AIFA meanwhile said it was implementing its own suspension as a “precautionary and temporary measure” pending rulings by the EMA.

The announcement followed the seizure of hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine by Italian prosecutors in the northern region of Piedmont, where a teacher died following his vaccination.

Experts are investigating whether there is a connection between his death and the vaccination.

AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine, which is jointly produced with the United Kingdom’s University of Oxford, and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.

The EMA and the WHO have also said available data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and people should continue to be immunised with the shot.

Peter Drobac of Oxford University told Al Jazeera the AstraZeneca vaccine went through “rigorous clinical trials” and blood clots were not identified as a problem.

“The safety pause think it is certainly the prerogative of the regulators in these countries … however we have heard from the World Health Organization, the European Medicines Agency and others, that at this point the benefits of vaccination clearly outweigh the risks,” Drobac said.

The WHO on Monday called on countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide.

“As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

The reassurances appear to have done little to calm doubts, however, with several countries having now temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days.

Al Jazeera’s Dominica Kane reporting from Berlin said that while questions will be raised how the vaccine will be used in the future, fewer versions of the AstraZeneca vaccine were ever available due to production capacity.

“This is clearly a problem for AstraZeneca and for European countries about how this vaccine will be used, but it is worth putting it into perspective that there aren’t as many doses of that vaccine, physically in the EU in the first place and also other European countries such as Norway,” he said.

Denmark, Norway, Ireland, the Netherlands, Iceland and Bulgaria were among those to suspend the use of the shot.