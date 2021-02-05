Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazil’s Bolsonaro faces probe after hospitals ran out of oxygen

Prosecutor-general probing government response after COVID-19 outbreak stretched hospitals in the Amazon to breaking point.

The probe into Bolsonaro and his Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello follows requests by eight federal congressmen from the far-left Communist Party of Brazil for an investigation to be started [FileL Adriano Machado/Reuters]
The probe into Bolsonaro and his Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello follows requests by eight federal congressmen from the far-left Communist Party of Brazil for an investigation to be started [FileL Adriano Machado/Reuters]
5 Feb 2021

Brazil’s prosecutor-general has opened a preliminary investigation into the country’s president and health minister for possible negligence in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Manaus city, according to a document seen by the Reuters news agency.

Located deep in the Amazon rainforest, Manaus has been hit hard by a brutal second wave of cases that has stretched emergency services to breaking point.

The city’s hospitals ran out of oxygen in January, prompting the federal government to fly in supplies from across the country in an attempt to save people from suffocating to death.

The region is also the birthplace of a coronavirus variant, with similar mutations to those from Britain and South Africa, that researchers say is more transmissible and may be worsening the situation in the city.

The probe into President Jair Bolsonaro and Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, revealed by Prosecutor-General Augusto Aras in a document sent to Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, follows requests by eight federal congressmen from the far-left Communist Party of Brazil for an investigation.

In the document, Aras said he had begun an “initial inquiry”. This can precede a more formal investigation known in Brazil as an “inquerito,” a type of probe that would require the court’s approval.

“If, eventually, reasonable indications of possible wrongdoing come to light … a request for the beginning of an ‘inquerito’ will be submitted to the Supreme Court,” the document read.

‘Inquerito’

Last year, a group of unions representing Brazilian health workers had also urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Bolsonaro’s government for crimes against humanity over its handling of the pandemic.

On Thursday, a social media post by a teleSUR TV correspondent showed protesters in Parana State protesting against Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, accusing him of genocide and asking him to resign.

 

Last week, Lewandowski authorised the opening of an “inquerito” into Pazuello’s conduct in relation to the situation in Manaus, but that probe does not involve Bolsonaro.

The office of Brazil’s solicitor-general, which is responsible for defending Bolsonaro and the health ministry declined to comment.

The Bolsonaro administration has also been accused of acting slowly in acquiring vaccines, thus delaying its vaccination roll out.

The delays leave Brazil’s 210 million residents vulnerable to one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks on the planet.

As of Friday, Brazil has reported at least 228,000 deaths from COVID-19, second only to the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It has begun a vaccination campaign but less than 0.5 percent of the population have so far received the shot.

At the outset of the pandemic, Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the virus as a ‘little flu’ and later refused to get vaccinated even after he had contracted the disease [File: Adriano Machado/Reuters]
While many nations have struggled to obtain vaccines as manufacturers strive to meet global demand, Brazil was better positioned than many. It has a long history of successful inoculation drives and its state-funded production facilities can churn out vaccines at scale.

The federal government squandered those advantages, said Marcia Castro, a native Brazilian and professor at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston in the US.

“It’s a succession of errors that began from the start of the pandemic,” she said. “And sadly, we’re measuring those mistakes in the number of deaths.”

Bolsonaro – who contracted the coronavirus last year and says he will not take any COVID-19 shot – has defended his government’s vaccine roll out. “With respect, nobody would do better than my government is doing,” he said in a January 15 television interview.

Bolsonaro has also downplayed the pandemic, comparing the virus to a “little flu” and attacking stay-at-home measures imposed by local authorities to contain its spread.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

India to investigate protest ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg

Thunberg tweeted late on Thursday that she still supported the protests [File: Timothy A Clary/AFP]

Johnson & Johnson asks US to approve single-dose COVID jab

Unlike the two currently authorised vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen, potentially simplifying its distribution [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

New record: S&P 500, Nasdaq post new closing highs on upbeat data

Wall Street's major indexes bounced back sharply this week after a recent buying frenzy driven by social media appeared to stall following a bout of market volatility [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Musk’s $886m internet service subsidy at risk as critics cry foul

SpaceX placed 60 more satellites in orbit on Thursday to beam broadband service to rural and underserved parts of the United States, with another batch set for launch from a Florida facility Friday, according to the company’s Twitter feed [File: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images]
Most Read

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

‘Dangerous’ heavy-metals levels found in some baby foods: Panel

Congressional investigators in the United States examined baby foods made by Nurture Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Beech-Nut Nutrition and Gerber, a unit of Nestle, finding that their internal company standards 'permit dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals' in foods meant for infants [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Biden urges Myanmar military to free detainees, step down

A man flashes a three fingered salute of defiance against the military coup in Myanmar. The US has urged the military to step down and free those it has detained including Aung San Suu Kyi [Nyein Chan Naing/EPA]

US House punishes QAnon congresswoman for hostile media posts

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene cast her online posts as free speech but disavowed QAnon conspiracy theories [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]