Edouard, Ferland Mendy slam media mix-ups with accused Benjamin

Footballers complain about media using their images to accompany stories about Benjamin Mendy, who is accused of rape.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy have complained about media outlets using their images to illustrate news reports about Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

Benjamin Mendy, a France international, has been charged in the United Kingdom with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

He has not yet formally entered a plea, but his lawyer said the player has denied the allegations.

The Premier League club has suspended the 27-year-old defender, who has been in custody since August.

Edouard Mendy took to Instagram to express his frustration at how ‘for some, Black people have neither names nor distinct faces’ [File: Andrew Boyers/Reuters]

Edouard Mendy is a Senegal international, while Ferland Mendy plays for France. The two, who are cousins, shared screenshots of reports from several media outlets using their photographs for reports about Benjamin Mendy.

All three players are Black.

“Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, Black people have neither names nor distinct faces,” Edouard wrote on Instagram.

“These ‘mistakes’ of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.

“It’s not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help!”

“Thank you, Edouard Mendy!” Ferland wrote on Twitter, in response to Edouard’s Instagram story.

“We’re in 2021. Stop! It will take time but in the end you’ll respect us. Whether you like it or not.”

Ferland Mendy is a French international who plays for Spanish giants Real Madrid [File: Alberto Lingria/Reuters]

Benjamin Mendy signed for City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds ($70m).

He is facing six allegations of rape and one of sexual assault, after the new charges were added on Tuesday.

The offences are alleged to be committed on four women aged above 16 at his home in Prestbury, northwest England, between October 2020 and August this year.

Mendy appeared via videolink before magistrates in Manchester from custody on Wednesday.

The footballer, seen wearing a cream-coloured sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the five-minute hearing.

A second man, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, is facing six counts of rape and one of sexual assault and appeared alongside Mendy.

District Judge Margaret McCormack sent the case to Chester Crown Court, where both will appear for a scheduled hearing on Thursday.

No application for bail was made and the pair were remanded in custody. A trial date has been set for January 24 next year.