Sudan’s information ministry says Abdalla Hamdok is under house arrest for refusing to support a military coup attempt.

Sudan’s military has placed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest after moving him to an unknown location for refusing to support a coup, according to the information ministry.

The ministry said on Monday that Hamdok called on the Sudanese people to “defend their revolution”.

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power following the toppling of the country’s longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir was removed after months of street protests in 2019, and a political transition agreed upon after his removal was meant to lead to elections by the end of 2023.

Here are the latest updates:

56 mins ago (06:50 GMT)

Army blocks roads, restricts telecommunications

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said “telecommunications access has been restricted” in the country “so it’s very hard to communicate with people here”.

“The military has also blocked all roads and bridges leading into Khartoum city. We’ve seen soldiers blocking access and they are telling us these are the orders they got,” she said.

“They are saying access to Khartoum city is to be restricted, and this is raising concern because that’s where the government institutions are, that’s where the presidential palace and the prime minister’s offices are located.”

1 hour ago (06:43 GMT)

Hamdok being held in unknown location

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of a continuing military coup, the information ministry said.

Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday.

It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and “defend their revolution”.

1 hour ago (06:40 GMT)

US expresses alarm at reports of military takeover

The United States said it was “deeply alarmed” at reports of a military takeover in Sudan.

“The US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government,” said US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

“This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration (which outlines the transition) and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people,” he said, according to a statement on Twitter.