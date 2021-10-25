‘Utterly unacceptable’: World reacts to Sudan ‘coup’

Governments and human rights groups demand the immediate release of Sudanese civilian political leaders and condemn apparent coup attempt.

World leaders and human rights groups have condemned the detention of several high-ranking Sudanese officials in what appears to be a coup attempt, as a senior military official dissolved the government.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body, announced a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the council and the transitional government on Monday.

The country’s information ministry said al-Burhan has effectively staged a “military coup”.

Earlier, thousands of people poured into the streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, after security forces arrested members of the country’s cabinet, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and several pro-government party leaders.

The internet has been cut off, while roads and bridges in Khartoum have been blocked. The airport has also been closed and the headquarters of state television and radio were raided by security forces.

Here are reactions from around the world to Monday’s events:

United States

The United States Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman rejected the apparent military power grab as “utterly unacceptable”.

“The US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government,” he said, just days after he visited the Sudanese capital. “This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is utterly unacceptable.

“As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk US assistance.”

African Union

Sudan’s political leaders should be released and human rights respected, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement.

Faki said talks should resume between the military and the civilian wing of the transitional government.

United Nations

Volker Perthes, the UN’s special representative to Sudan, called the civilian leaders’ detention “unacceptable” and called for their immediate release.

Perthes “urged all parties to exercise utmost restraint. All parties must immediately return to dialogue and engage in good faith to restore the constitutional order”.

European Union

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he was following events in Sudan with “utmost concern”.

“The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” he wrote on Twitter.

Amnesty International

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said people in Khartoum took to the streets in an attempt to safeguard the country’s transition to democracy.

“The people of Sudan are back in the street, to protect their democratic transition. Will the world stand shoulder to shoulder with them?” she said.

Germany

Germany condemned the power grab and called for an “immediate end” to the action.

“The news of a new coup attempt in Sudan is troubling,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

“I call on everyone in Sudan responsible for security and order to continue Sudan’s transition to democracy and to respect the will of the people. The attempted overthrow must come to an immediate end.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has added his voice to the growing global concern over the military coup underway in Sudan.

“France condemns in the strongest terms the attempted coup d’etat,” Macron tweeted.

Macron said France supports the transitional government that had been tasked with steering Sudan toward democratic elections. He also called for the “immediate release” of Sudan’s prime minister and other civilian leaders who have been detained.

China

China is urging a dialogue between Sudanese factions as an apparent military coup roils the nation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China wanted all parties in Sudan “to resolve their differences through dialogue so as to maintain peace and stability of the country.”

He told reporters that China would continue to closely follow the turbulence in Sudan and “take necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel there.”

The Arab League

The Arab League has released a statement of “deep concern” about the “military coup” in Sudan.

The Secretary-General of the 22-member bloc, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, urged all parties to “fully abide” by the constitutional declaration signed in August 2019.

“There are no problems that cannot be resolved without dialogue,” Aboul Gheit said.

“It is important to respect all decisions and agreements that were decided upon … refraining from any measures that would disrupt the transitional period and shake stability in Sudan,” the statement added.

The IOC

In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) said it urged Sudanese leaders to “abide by the constitutional document and what has been agreed upon during the transition period.”

The Norwegian Refugee Council

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has appealed to Sudan’s rulers to protect civilians amid the military takeover of the country, requesting unimpeded humanitarian access to help millions who have fled war over the years.

The aid group’s Sudan director, Will Carter, said changes to Sudan’s political leadership should not jeopardise authorities’ previous vows to ensure that humanitarian organisations can assist the 13 million people badly in need of aid across Sudan, including millions of displaced Sudanese.

“Sudan’s leaders have a collective opportunity and responsibility to break from a difficult past,” the statement said, exhorting the international community “not to abandon Sudan’s people in this hour of need.”