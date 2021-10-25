Al Hadath TV says an unidentified military force besieged the prime minister’s home and placed him under house arrest early on Monday.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house early on Monday, according to Al Hadath TV.

The Sudanese network cited unidentified sources, and an independent confirmation was not immediately available.

The reported move against Hamdok came shortly after Sudan’s military arrested several civilian officials including cabinet ministers, the prime minister’s media adviser and a member of the country’s ruling sovereign council.

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power following the toppling of the country’s long time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir was toppled after months of street protests in 2019, and a political transition agreed after his removal was meant to lead to elections by the end of 2023.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, reporting from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, said “telecommunications access has been restricted” in the country “so it’s very hard to get information on what’s going on”.

“What we do know for sure is that the minister of industry has been arrested. He put out a social media post just a few minutes before his arrest saying that there was a military presence outside his home,” said Morgan.

“We can also confirm that the minister of information has been arrested along with an advisor to the prime minister. The spokesperson for the sovereign council, a body that is effectively the presidency of Sudan, has also been arrested.”

The names of those detained are: Ibrahim al-Sheikh, minister of industry; Hamza Baloul, minister of information; Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the sovereign council; and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, media adviser to the prime minister.

Ayman Khalid, governor of the state containing Khartoum, was also arrested, according to the official Facebook page of his office.

The Sudanese Professional’s Association, the country’s main pro-democratic political group, called the military’s moves on Monday an apparent military coup and called on the public to take to the streets in protest.

More soon …