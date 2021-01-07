Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

China COVID cases at highest in five months amid Hebei outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak in province surrounding Beijing pushes cases to highest level since July, as mass testing begins.

Authorities in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei province, have begun mass testing of the city's 11 million people [China Daily via Reuters]
Authorities in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei province, have begun mass testing of the city's 11 million people [China Daily via Reuters]
7 Jan 2021

The number of new COVID-19 cases in China nearly doubled on Wednesday as more patients were confirmed with the virus in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing, which began mass testing of the entire provincial capital and restricted travel after detecting 20 cases earlier this week.

Hebei, which entered “wartime mode” on Tuesday, accounted for 51 of the 52 new locally transmitted cases reported by the National Health Commission on Thursday. State media reported that 50 of those cases were in the provincial capital, Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million people about 300 kilometres (200 miles) south of Beijing.

Authorities in the province have launched a mass-testing drive, closed schools, banned gatherings and suspended bus and train services to reduce the spread of the virus. Some two million samples have been collected from residents so far and 600,000 tested, according to the state-run newspaper, China Daily.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases for all of mainland China stood at 63, compared with 32 reported a day earlier – the highest number in a single day since July. The number of asymptomatic patients, people who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but have yet to develop any symptoms, also rose to 79 from 64 a day earlier.

Checkpoints have been set up at main highways following the outbreak of coronavirus in Hebei [China Daily via Reuters]
Main highways leading into Shijiazhuang have been closed and inter-city bus travel halted in an attempt to prevent the virus spreading beyond the city.

The state-run Global Times newspaper reported that railway tickets from Hebei to Beijing were no longer being sold.

State broadcaster CCTV showed a small crowd gathered outside a railway station in Shijiazhuang being directed by medical staff in full hazmat suits and protective wear.

“I did the nucleic acid test last night but don’t have the results yet. Without it I can’t leave the city,” one young woman told the channel.

One district of the city has been declared high risk and sealed off and authorities said tens of thousands had already been tested for the virus. Three officials in the district had been “punished for negligence in COVID-19 intervention”, the China Daily reported, citing the Shijiazhuang anti-corruption authority.

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a middle school student in the city of Xingtai in Hebei province [China Daily via Reuters]
China has taken aggressive measures to stamp out any clusters of new cases and prevent a second wave of the outbreak, which first began in the central city of Wuhan late last year. The authorities eventually sealed off the city and its surrounding province as the dangers of the virus became clear but it was too late to prevent the spread of the disease beyond China’s borders.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,278, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

 

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump’s accounts after Congress assault

Twitter said Trump's account would be locked for 12 hours and that if the offending tweets are not removed, ]the account will remain locked' [Mandel Ngan/AFP]

US airline union urges ban on protesters who stormed Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, hoping to overturn his election defeat [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]

Kim says N Korea to take military capabilities to ‘higher level’

Reports citing satellite imagery suggest there are indications Pyongyang is planning a parade 'with military elements' to mark the gathering [File: KCNA via EPA]

Indonesians unknowingly fund hardline group behind Bali bombings

Charities across Indonesia raise money through cash donation boxes outside shops. Police say the al-Qaeda-linked group Jemaah Islamiyah was using a network of boxes under a front charity to raise millions of rupiah every day [File: Binsara Bakkara/AP Photo]
Most Read

Congress resumes after day of chaos on Capitol Hill

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday, with some forcing their way into the building [Leah Millis/Reuters]

‘Disgraceful’: World reacts as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol building

US Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress. [Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]