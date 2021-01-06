Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Moderna: EU medicines agency approves second COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna to become second vaccine in use across EU after bloc began inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots in late December.

The EU has ordered 80 million doses of the Moderna vaccine - which proved to be about 95 percent effective at preventing illness in clinical trials [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
The EU has ordered 80 million doses of the Moderna vaccine - which proved to be about 95 percent effective at preventing illness in clinical trials [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
6 Jan 2021

The European Union’s medicines regulator has given the green light to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, the second shot it has approved after Pfizer-BioNTech’s product.

Wednesday’s approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to soon be rubber-stamped by the EU’s executive body.

The move comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries, and mounting criticism over what some view as a slow pace of vaccinations across the region, home to 450 million people.

Meanwhile, European countries are also racing to contain two new COVID variants found in South Africa and the United Kingdom, that are more transmissible and have driven a surge in infections.

“This vaccine provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency,” said EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke.

“It is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO.”

Early results of large, still unfinished studies show the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot vaccines appear safe and strongly protective, although Moderna’s is easier to handle since it does not need to be stored at ultra-frozen temperatures.

The EMA gave the green light to use the Moderna vaccine on people aged 18 and older. It said side effects “were usually mild or moderate and got better within a few days after vaccination”.

The most common side effects are “pain and swelling at the injection site, tiredness, chills, fever, swollen or tender lymph nodes under the arm, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting”, the EMA said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Wednesday’s approval, writing on Twitter: “Now we are working at full speed to approve it & make it available in the EU.”

The EU has ordered 80 million doses of the Moderna vaccine – which proved to be about 95 percent effective at preventing illness in clinical trials – with an option for a further 80 million.

The bloc has also committed to buying 300 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

German health minister Jens Spahn said he expects the Moderna vaccine will be made available in EU nations next week.

Germany would get two million doses in the first quarter and 50 million in all of 2021, Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

“The problem is the shortage of production capacity with global demand,” he said.

EU vaccination programmes stuttering

The campaign to vaccinate Europe has gotten off to an uneven start, with officials in Germany and France frustrated at the slow rate of progress.

The EU officially began giving out Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination shots on December 27, but the speed of each nation’s inoculation programme has varied widely.

France vaccinated approximately 500 people in the first week, while Germany vaccinated 200,000. The Netherlands was only beginning to inoculate people on Wednesday, the last EU nation to start doing so.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen, reporting from the EMA’s headquarters in Amsterdam, said the agency had been “taking their time” to approve the Moderna vaccine compared with regulators in other countries.

“Everybody was really waiting for it [this decision],” she said.

“There has been pressure coming from Germany, because they have been using only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the past two weeks, and have been vaccinating very quickly, so they were running out.”

The United States, Canada and Israel have already approved the Moderna vaccine.

The US gave it the green light for emergency use in people older than 18 on December 18, followed by Canada. Israel authorised the vaccine on Monday.

Moderna to ramp up production

 

Moderna on Monday said it is increasing its estimate for global vaccine production in 2021 from 500 to 600 million doses. The company said it is “continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021”.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots are mRNA vaccines, made with groundbreaking new technology.

They do not contain any coronavirus – meaning they cannot cause infection. Instead, they use a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognise the spike protein on the surface of the virus, ready to attack if the real thing comes along.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Sudan signs deal to normalise relations with Israel

The signing came after United States President Donald Trump announced in October that Sudan would start to normalise ties with Israel [Jack Guez and Ashraf Shazly/AFP]

US stocks open lower as investors mull Georgia runoff nailbiter

Election workers in Fulton County, Georgia process absentee ballots for the United States Senate runoff election in Georgia [Ben Gray/AP]

Bitcoin soars past $35,000 to yet another record

More institutions and noted investors, from Paul Tudor Jones to Scott Minerd and Stan Druckenmiller, have either started allocating funds into Bitcoin or have said they are open to doing so [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Julian Assange timeline: Computer programmer to cause celebre

US officials accuse Assange of 18 offences relating to WikiLeaks’s release of confidential military records and diplomatic cables [Frank Augstei/AP Photo]
Most Read

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

Democrats near Senate control after Warnock wins Georgia race

Gulf reconciliation agreement: What we know so far

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a pictures before the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar. (Photo by BANDAR AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

The sharp downturn in relations with its large and well-armed neighbours has forced Qatar to re-evaluate its military [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]