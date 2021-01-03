Graphics: Global COVID vaccine distribution and inoculations

After a year like no other, we look back at how the pandemic has changed journalism around the world.
Vaccinations increase divide between affluent nations and poorer countries as roll-out continues across the world.
Many countries around the world have begun to vaccinate front-line workers and critical care patients after several COVID-19 vaccines became available in December last year.
The vaccination drive has revealed the divide between affluent nations and poorer countries amid an ongoing global roll-out. In some countries, the process of approval and acquisition of vaccines is continuing.
Here’s all you need to know about the vaccination drive across the world:
Various vaccines manufactured in different parts of the world are now available.
The revolutionary technology of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines require significantly lower temperatures at -70 degrees C (-94˚F) and -20˚C (-4˚F) respectively.
The supply chain for these vaccines will be a challenge for the developing world who have existing refrigeration structures for vaccinations between 2-8˚C (35-46.4˚F).
The time between the first and second inoculation in some vaccines vary between three to 12 weeks.
The only vaccine with a single dose is by China’s CanSino Biologics.
The newer kind of vaccine, the mRNA ones manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, have the highest efficacy.