Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

UK records over 1,000 daily COVID deaths, highest since April

UK reports 1,041 deaths and more than 62,000 new coronavirus cases in one day.

England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week [File: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu]
England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week [File: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu]
6 Jan 2021

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the virus.

The UK recorded 1,041 deaths and 62,322 new cases on Wednesday, according to official data, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised his government would use “every available second” to shield the elderly and the vulnerable from the virus rampaging across the UK.

Britain has been among the worst-hit by COVID-19, with the highest death toll in Europe.

More than 75,000 people in the UK have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The figures were another stark reminder of the severity of the crisis as England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week, with citizens ordered to stay at home.

Politicians are expected to approve England’s third national lockdown because there is a wide consensus on the need for tougher restrictions to control soaring new infections.

“When the Office for National Statistics reports that more than two percent of the population is now infected, and when the number of patients in hospitals in England is now 40 percent higher than the first peak in April, it is inescapable that the facts are changing, and we must change our response,” Johnson said.

When Johnson announced the stay-at-home order and the nationwide closure of gyms, pubs, restaurants and nonessential shops on Monday, he said the lockdown terms would remain in place until mid-February.

By that time, the government hopes to have given one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to about 13 million people who are most at risk — including everyone in the country older than 70 — and the progress may potentially allow for some relaxation of the restrictions.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Three drown, dozens missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

Travel by boat is one of the most commonly used methods of transport in DRC, with the vast country’s thousands of kilometres of waterways linking areas that are otherwise unconnected by roads [File: EPA]

Biden picks judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Appeals Court judge Merrick Garland speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House after being nominated by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in March 2016 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Georgia’s Warnock to make history as state’s first Black senator

Political novice Raphael Warnock will become the first Black senator from Georgia [Stephen B. Morton/AP Photo]

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accuses syringe makers of COVID price gouging

'Prices soared after the Health Ministry expressed an interest in buying syringes," Bolsonaro wrote on social media [File: Eraldo Peres/AP]
Most Read

Republicans lodge first objection to Biden win in Congress

Trump supporters participate in a rally Washington as Congress meets to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden [John Minchillo/The Associated Press]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

The sharp downturn in relations with its large and well-armed neighbours has forced Qatar to re-evaluate its military [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]