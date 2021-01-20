Live
Live updates
News

US set to swear in Joe Biden as 46th president: Live updates

Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s swearing-in and the subsequent gathering of all living presidents.

Joe Biden marks the US coronavirus deaths before inauguration pomp [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
Joe Biden marks the US coronavirus deaths before inauguration pomp [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
20 Jan 2021

The United States is due to swear in Democrat Joe Biden as its 46th president, who is inheriting a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a coronavirus pandemic.

The inauguration event, scheduled to start after 10:30am local time (15:30 GMT) on Wednesday, will be organised amid unprecedented security in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6 by supporters of the outgoing President Donald Trump.

The crowd size will be extremely limited as the capital Washington, DC, has been under lockdown due to security fears prompted by the deadly riot at the Capitol – the seat of the US government.

Trump was impeached for his role in the Capitol mayhem, becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice. Critics say the outgoing president’s repeated false claims that the November election was stolen triggered the Capitol violence.

Breaking with tradition, Trump himself will not attend Biden’s swearing-in and the subsequent gathering of all living presidents.

Here are some of the latest updates:

Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon, dozens of others: White House

US President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to his disgraced former aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations during his final hours in office.

The statement issued by the White House on Wednesday included a list of the names of 73 pardoned individuals and 70 others whose sentences were commuted.

Read more here.

Biden marks nation’s COVID grief before inauguration pomp

Hours from the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden paused on what might have been his triumphal entrance to Washington, DC on Tuesday evening to mark instead the national tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic with a moment of collective grief for Americans lost.

“To heal we must remember,” the incoming president told the nation at a sunset ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial.

Four hundred lights representing the pandemic’s victims were illuminated behind him around the monument’s Reflecting Pool.

“Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights into the darkness … and remember all who we lost,” Biden said.

Trump, in farewell address, says movement ‘only just beginning’

President Donald Trump has released a farewell video, touting what he described as the success of his “America First” platform and telling his supporters that “the movement we started is only just beginning”.

Trump, who will leave office on Wednesday but will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, acknowledged in the nearly 20-minute video that a new administration would be sworn in this week.

Read more here.

Indian village cheers for Kamala Harris before US inauguration

A tiny, lush Indian village surrounded by rice paddy fields is beaming with joy, hours before its descendant, Kamala Harris, takes her oath of office and becomes the vice president of the US.

Harris is set to make history as the first woman, first woman of colour and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency.

Read more here.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

UK’s new COVID-19 strain reported in at least 60 countries: WHO

Mutations are causing deep concern as countries around the world grapple with how to slow infections [File: Tolga Akmen/AFP]

Israeli tanks target Gaza Strip for second night

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza Strip [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

Libya: UN chief urges foreign fighters to leave by Saturday

Secretary-general expresses concern at the continuing threat of 'terrorism and violent extremism' in the Libyan region [Ayman al-Sahili/Reuters]

Fewer North Korean defectors as COVID helps regime tighten grip

North Korean defector Lee Soon-keum is the daughter of a South Korean POW, who was later executed upon his return to the North [File: Sunghee Hwang/AFP]
Most Read

China’s Jack Ma emerges for first time since Ant crackdown

Jack Ma, co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba appeared in this live-streamed address to teachers at an annual event he hosts to recognise rural educators. Ma has resurfaced after months out of public view fuelling intense speculation about the plight of the billionaire who is grappling with mounting scrutiny over his internet empire [Justin Chin/Bloomberg]

New videos show Wuhan during earliest days of COVID outbreak

Thai court hands out record 43-year jail term for insulting king

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn looks on while greeting royalists at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, November 1, 2020 [File: Jorge Silva/Reuters]

Why Trump is not likely to pardon himself

US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas on January 12, 2021 [File: Reuters/Carlos Barria]