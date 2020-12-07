Stay-at-home order for millions in California: COVID-19 live news

Giuliani has been spearheading Trump’s legal challenges to election results in several key states, with dismal results.
The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine producer by volume, has sought emergency use authorisation in the country for AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports in Indian media, citing the Press Trust of India.
SII’s application said data from four clinical studies, two in the UK and one each in Brazil and India, showed that the vaccine, Covishield, was highly effective against severe COVID-19 infections, the report said.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine is logistically feasible for distribution in India since it could be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures of two to eight degrees Celsius (36 – 46 Fahrenheit). Pfizer Inc applied for similar authorisation of its vaccine, which requires temperatures of -70 Celcius (-94 F), in India on Saturday.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered the government to mobilise every available resource to track infections and expand testing by deploying the military and public servants, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing, as the country struggled to control its latest and largest wave of infections.
Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working to get tested at their convenience and more drive-through testing facilities should be set up. The positive rate for the latest batch of tests was about 4.2 percent, compared with the year’s average of 1.2 percent, according to the KDCA.
A new stay-at-home order has been be imposed on Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, as the coronavirus crisis spirals out of control with a speed that has exceeded health officials’ most dire projections.
Some 33 million Californians will be subject to the new order, representing 84 percent of the state’s population. The state mandated the restrictions in the Southland and Central Valley as capacity in hospital intensive care units hit dangerously low levels.