Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Sinovac secures $515m to double vaccine-production capacity

The Chinese firm has already reached deals to supply the CoronaVac inoculation to countries including Indonesia and Turkey.

A container carrying doses of the CoronaVac vaccine is unloaded in Sao Paolo last month [Nelson Almeida/AFP]
A container carrying doses of the CoronaVac vaccine is unloaded in Sao Paolo last month [Nelson Almeida/AFP]
7 Dec 2020

China’s Sinovac Biotech has secured $515m in funding to double the production capacity of its coronavirus vaccine, it said on Monday, with efficacy data on its experimental medicine due this month.

The investment from China’s Sino Biopharmaceutical comes as Sinovac expands supply deals and trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac with more countries following positive results in early to mid-stage clinical trials.

Sino Biopharmaceutical’s investment will give it a 15.03 percent stake in Sinovac Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Sinovac, to help development and production of CoronaVac, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Sinovac said in a separate statement that it would be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually and aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria, director of Instituto Butantan Dimas Tadeu Covas and Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn welcome the arrival of 600 litres (158 gallons) of the CoronaVac vaccine at Guarulhos International airport in Sao Paulo [Leonardo Benassatto/Reuters]
A container with COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac arrives in Jakarta on December 6. Sinovac is supplying Indonesia and a number of other countries with the vaccine [Dhemas Reviyanto/Antara Foto via Reuters]
Depending on market conditions and the availability of financing, it may try to further expand its production capacity, Sinovac said.

Sinovac has secured CoronaVac supply deals with several countries including Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil and Chile and is holding talks with the Philippines for a potential sale.

CoronaVac is one of three experimental COVID-19 vaccines China has been using to inoculate around one million people under an emergency-use programme.

Brazil’s Butantan Institute, which is running a Phase 3 trial of CoronaVac in the country, said last week that Sinovac was expected to publish efficacy results from its vaccine trials by December 15.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

US plans to sanction more China officials over Hong Kong: Report

Protesters in Manchester show their support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. Western countries have viewed developments in the territory with alarm and the US is now set to impose new sanctions on a number of Chinese officials according to Reuters [File: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]

He Art Museum makes ‘gutsy’ China arts push in industrial Foshan

The He Art Museum was designed by Tadao Ando in Foshan, a city better known for its factories [Michael Standaert/Al Jazeera]

Trump says lawyer Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has lead Trump's unsuccessful effort to challenge election results in court [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press]

Georgia governor rebuffs Trump attempt to overturn vote

President Donald Trump reportedly called Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to ask him to help overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state [Jonathan Ernst/AP]
Most Read

Iran sends biggest ever fleet of oil tankers to Venezuela

Iranian-flagged fuel tanker Fortune after it was docked at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, state of Carabobo, Venezuela, on May 26, 2020 [Handout via Anadolu/Getty Images]

Saudi prince strongly criticises Israel at Bahrain summit

Fiery remarks by Saudi Prince Turki bin Faisal appeared to catch Israel's foreign minister off guard [Mazen Mahdi/AFP]

Stories of separation and violence as more Ethiopians reach Sudan

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict ask for plastic sheets at the Um Rakuba refugee camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state, on December 5, 2020 [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]