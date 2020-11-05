Live
US presidential election still in limbo: Live news

Vote counting continues in several close states that hold the key to victory for Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Municipal workers extract Luzerne County ballots from their envelopes in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]
By 
Jihan Abdalla
5 Nov 2020
  • Americans continue to watch and wait to see who will be declared the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election.
  • Currently, Biden is projected to have won 264 electoral votes, Trump 214, and 270 are needed to win.
  • Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected in those states.
  • Arizona has been projected for Biden, but as the count continues there, his lead has shrunk.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Jihan Abdalla and Steve Chaggaris.

Trump again seeks to stop the counting of votes

With Biden edging closer to victory, Trump reiterated that he wants the vote counting to stop, tweeting on Thursday morning: “STOP THE COUNT!”

It is important to note that elections – including the decisions to count ballots – are run by individual state, county and local governments. And Trump’s comments have no impact on the tallying of votes across the country.

 

Biden’s path to victory much wider than Trump’s

With 264 electoral votes called for Joe Biden, he is on the verge of capturing enough electoral votes to be projected the winner.

Slim margins separate Donald Trump and Biden in the remaining states’ vote counts and a Biden victory in any one of those states, except Alaska, would put him over the 270 vote threshold needed.

The key remaining states are Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Georgia (16 electoral votes), North Carolina (15 electoral votes) and Nevada (six electoral votes). If Biden wins one of those, he will hit 270 or above.

Trump is currently at 214 electoral votes and would need a combination of those. He is expected to win Alaska, the other uncalled state, which has three electoral votes.

Trump backers hold out hope for Arizona

The Associated Press news agency and Fox News projected Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona on election night, but other US media did not.

Now, as the vote count continues and Biden’s lead shrinks a bit – he holds a 68,000-vote lead with 86 percent of the count in – Trump supporters are holding out hope that the Biden projection was made in error. Al Jazeera’s Patrick Strickland reports from Arizona.

