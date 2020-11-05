Live
Dow jumps 430 points as post-election stock rally rolls on

US stock investors are betting that a Republican-controlled Senate could block Biden’s plans to increase taxes and tighten regulations should he win the White House.

Wall Street's main indexes rallied at the open of trading on Thursday as votes continue to be counted in the US presidential election [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
By 
Radmilla Suleymanova
5 Nov 2020

Wall Street’s main stock indexes extended their post-election rally on Thursday as investors bet that if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the White House, his plans to tighten regulations and increase taxes would be blocked by a Republican-controlled Senate.

With presidential election votes still being counted, the Dow Jones Industrial Average vaulted more than 431 points, or 1.55 percent, to 28,279.54 at the opening bell on Wall Street.

The 30-share Dow rallied by as much as 700 points during Wednesday’s session.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports – jumped 1.61 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.88 percent.

The VIX volatility index, which has spiked in recent months, retreated to its lowest level in three weeks on Wednesday.

Presidential ballots continue to be tabulated in five states –  Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night lead in Wisconsin and Michigan was reversed by Wednesday when the two Midwest states were called for Biden by the Associated Press news agency.

Biden inched close to cinching the 270 Electoral votes needed to secure the White House. As of Thursday morning, Biden had 264 Electoral votes to Trump’s 214.

Trump holds a lead in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina and has urged those states to be called in his favour.

On Wednesday, the president wrote on Twitter that he had claimed “for Electoral Vote purposes” Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina “each one of which has a BIG Trump lead”.

The Trump campaign, which has alleged election fraud, has also filed lawsuits against several states and called for a recount of votes in Michigan.

While any delay in the election’s outcome could mean weeks of partisan fighting, the government is likely to be highly divided even after Trump or Biden takes the White House keys for the next four years.

Democrats appeared unlikely to win the Senate, which deflates expectations of the government coming together soon to pass a hefty stimulus package to keep the economic recovery on track and throw a financial lifeline to millions of jobless workers and struggling small businesses.

People look at mobile phones as votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the 2020 US presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan, US [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
On Wednesday, the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants a coronavirus relief bill by the end of the year.

But Wall Street analysts expect the next stimulus package to be far slimmer than $2.2 trillion that House Democrats were pushing for.

The need for more help for Main Street was underscored on Thursday after the US Department of Labor reported that the number of workers filing new claims for unemployment benefits from states fell slightly last week to 751,000 – which is still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve ends its two-day policy meeting. Many expected the Fed chief, Jerome Powell, to renew his calls for more fiscal stimulus to keep the recovery from derailing.

Among stocks making headlines on Thursday:

Chipmaker Qualcomm surged 12.7 percent after it forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above Wall Street’s expectations as it predicted sales of 5G smartphones would balloon to more than half a billion units next year, powered in part Apple’s new iPhone 12 models.

Source : Al Jazeera

