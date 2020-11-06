Live
Trump repeats unproven fraud claim, Biden urges patience: Live

Trump claims without evidence the election is being rigged by Democrats, as Biden closes the gap in key battleground states.

Activists hold up flowers and signs saying 'COUNT EVERY VOTE' across the street from where votes are still being counted, two days after the 2020 US presidential elections, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US November 5, 2020 [Mark Makela/Reuters]
By 
Linah Alsaafin
6 Nov 2020
  • Americans continue to watch and wait to see who will be declared the winner of Tuesday’s presidential elections.
  • Currently, Biden is projected to have won 264 electoral votes and Trump 214. The race goes to the contender with 270 votes.
  • President Trump on Thursday repeated voting fraud claims without evidence in his first address since Tuesday’s elections.
  • Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected in those states.
  • Biden, who has urged for patience, has closed the gap in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
  • Arizona has been projected for Biden, but officials say mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Linah Alsaafin in Doha.

Biden gains ground on Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, Biden cut Trump’s lead to just over 18,000 by the early hours of Friday, while his deficit in Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, shrunk to about 650.

Those numbers were expected to continue to move in Biden’s favor, with many of the outstanding ballots from areas that typically vote Democratic, including the cities of Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Biden, meanwhile, saw his lead in Arizona shrink to around 47,000 by early on Friday; he was still ahead in Nevada by only 12,000 votes.

According to The Spectator Index, Trump’s lead in Georgia is down at 665 votes.

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots, saying rules were being followed and they were committed to transparency.

Tasked this year with monitoring a record number of mail ballots, partisan poll watchers are designated by a political party or campaign to report any concerns they may have. With a few reports of overly aggressive poll watchers, election officials said they were carefully balancing access with the need to minimize disruptions.

“There were certainly a lot of eyes on the process in every absentee counting board all across our state,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat and the state’s top election official. “I’m proud of how transparent and secure our process has been. I know that the truth is on our side here.”

Two detained outside Pennsylvania vote centre: US media

US police have detained two men outside a Philadelphia polling station in Pennsylvania, local media reported on Friday.

Ballot counting continues in four crucial states days after Tuesday’s vote, with Democrat Joe Biden still confident of capturing the presidency from incumbent Donald Trump.

Trump, narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, has made unsubstantiated claims about vote rigging in these key states.

Shortly after 10 pm (0300 GMT) two men were detained outside the Philadelphia Convention Centre where vote counting is ongoing, according to the Philadephia Inquirer.

The local newspaper said the men were detained following a tip-off, first reported by 6ABC Action News Thursday night, that an armed group were heading to the centre.

US networks pull the plug on Trump’s live address due to ‘lies’

Several US TV networks late on Thursday halted live coverage of Donald Trump’s first public appearance since election night after concluding the president was spreading disinformation.

“OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States,” said broadcaster MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, as the network quickly ended its live coverage.

Read more here.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

