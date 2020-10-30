Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits western Turkey, Greece

Four dead, 120 injured in Turkey after major quake with several buildings collapsed and people trapped in the rubble.

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and inflicted damage in both Greece and Turkey, where buildings collapsed and people were trapped in the rubble.

People flooded into the streets in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit, witnesses said.

Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in the city’s centre with people climbing it to reach rescuers. Smoke was seen in several spots in the city.

Images on social media showed water rushing through the streets of Izmir from an apparent sea surge.

Another tsunami footage from the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey. This one is really dangerous pic.twitter.com/62zfddWSi8 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020

No casualties were immediately reported.

“So far, we have received information about six collapsed buildings” in Izmir province, which includes the city, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Environment Minister Murat Kurum said he knew of five collapsed buildings. “Some of our fellow citizens are stuck in the rubble,” he said.

The quake triggered a small-scale tsunami in Seferihisar, Huseyin Alan, head of Turkey’s Chamber of Geological Engineers, told state news agency TRT, warning people to stay away from buildings.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.6, while the US Geological Survey said it was 7.0. It struck at around 11:50 GMT and was felt along Turkey’s Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region, local media said.

People search for survivors at a collapsed building in the coastal province of Izmir in Turkey [Tuncay Dersinlioglu/Reuters] The epicentre was some 17km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD said. The US Geological Survey said the depth was 10km and the epicentre was 33.5 km off Turkey’s coast.

Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of Istanbul where the quake was also felt, said there were no reports of damage.

Turkey’s Izmir province sits on an active fault line. The major North Anatolian fault line generated a deadly earthquake quake near Istanbul in 1999, killing more than 17,000 people in the region.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece pledged on Friday to help each other. The two have been disputing eastern Mediterranean energy rights.

“Greek Foreign Minister [Nikos] Dendias called our minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to wish him the best. Both ministers stressed they were ready to help each other in case of need,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

People search for survivors at a collapsed building in Izmir [Tuncay Dersinlioglu]

Greece rocked

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and even in the Greek capital, Athens.

“We have had many earthquakes in the past, however, I have never felt one that has lasted this long,” Anna Makris, a school counseling coordinator in Athens, told Al Jazeera.

“There is a real sense of panic and now we are worried about aftershocks,” Makris added.

Greek media said residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Both countries reported aftershocks.

Residents of Samos, an island with a population of about 45,000, were urged to stay away from coastal areas, Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece’s organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece’s Skai TV.

“It was a very big earthquake, it’s difficult to have a bigger one,” said Lekkas.

Public television ERT reported the temblor caused a mini-tsunami on Samos and a number of buildings were damaged. It caused the walls of several homes to collapse and triggered flooding in the port.